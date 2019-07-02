Tuesday, July 02, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy M10 price cut by Rs 1,000 ahead of Redmi 7A launch on 4 July

Samsung Galaxy M10 was launched at a starting price of Rs 7,990 earlier this year.

tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2019 09:08:47 IST

Earlier this year, Samsung launched the new Galaxy M series in India, which primarily competes with Redmi's offerings in the market. Galaxy M10 is the cheapest smartphone in the series and currently closely competes with the Redmi 7 (review), which is priced at Rs 8,999. However, with the Redmi 7A launching in India on 4 July, Samsung had to keep its price competitive, and so has announced a Rs 1,000 price cut for the Galaxy M10.

In a tweet sent out by Samsung India, the company announced a price cut for the Galaxy M10 by Rs 1,000.

The new price is already available on both Samsung India website and on Amazon India.

While Samsung has not mentioned until when the price cut will be available, the 'blockbuster deal' written on the tweet does suggest that this price cut may be temporary. We have also reached to Samsung India to confirm the same, and will update the space as soon as we hear from them.

After the price cut, the Galaxy M10's 2 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 6,990, and the 2 GB RAM model is priced at Rs 7,990. Before the price cut, these models were available at Rs 7,990 and Rs 8,990 respectively.

Galaxy M10: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display panel along with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone features a Samsung Exynos 7870 SoC and runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of Samsung Experience 9.5 UX.

As far as cameras go, the M10 features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor along with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP secondary, ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there is a 5 MP sensor at the front with support for display-flash.

The Galaxy M10 also packs a 3,400 mAh that supports fast charging thanks to the bundled 15W charger.

