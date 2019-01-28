Monday, January 28, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung launches it's budget-focussed Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones in India

The Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be sold on Amazon India and Samsung.com from 5 February.

tech2 News Staff Jan 28, 2019 19:49:21 IST

After a long wait, Samsung India has finally launched the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 smartphones that have been designed focussing on young millennials.

The Galaxy M series smartphones feature Samsung's infinity-V display as well as dual cameras with an ultra-wide lens and a new Samsung Experience user experience.

Manish Tiwary, VP Category Management, Amazon India and Asim Warsi, SVP, Samsung India launching Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10. Image: Samsung

Manish Tiwary, VP Category Management, Amazon India and Asim Warsi, SVP, Samsung India launching Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10. Image: Samsung

Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20: Price and Availability

As far as prices go, the Galaxy M20 will be priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB variant, while the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant will cost Rs 10,990. The Galaxy M10, on the other hand has been priced at Rs 8,990 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant and Rs 7,990 for the 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage variant.

As an introductory offer, Reliance Jio 4G customers buying the Galaxy M-series models are entitled to receive "Double-Data" on Rs 198 and Rs 299 recharge packs.

The Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be sold on Amazon India and Samsung.com from 5 February. Both phones will be available in Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black colours.

The Samsung Galaxy M20. Image: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy M20. Image: Samsung

Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display panel along with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone features a Samsung Exynos 7870 SoC and runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of Samsung Experience 9.5 UX.

As far as cameras go, the M10 features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor along with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP secondary, ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there is a 5 MP sensor at the front with support for display-flash.

The Galaxy M10 also packs a 3,400 mAh that supports fast charging thanks to the bundled 15W charger.

The more capable Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display which runs at a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone features Samsung's new Exynos 7904 SoC and also runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of Samsung Experience 9.5 UX.

For optics, there's a dual rear camera setup along with a 13 MP f/1.9 aperture primary sensor and a 5 MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor. An 8 MP sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture is available at the front for selfies and video calls.

The M20 gets a beefy 5,000 mAh battery and also comes bundled with a 15 W fast charging adapter.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Private video

Private video
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

also see

Samsung Galaxy M

Samsung to launch budget Galaxy M-series smartphones in India on 28 January

Jan 14, 2019

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M-Series India launch: Galaxy M10, M20 announced at a starting price of Rs 7,990

Jan 28, 2019

science

Earth

2018 was planet Earth's fourth-warmest year ever recorded, reveals study

Jan 27, 2019

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

Ants United

Ants build big structures without coordination or communicating with each other

Jan 23, 2019

Disasters and daily weather affect how people perceive climate change: US poll

Jan 23, 2019