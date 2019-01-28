tech2 News Staff

After a long wait, Samsung India has finally launched the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 smartphones that have been designed focussing on young millennials.

The Galaxy M series smartphones feature Samsung's infinity-V display as well as dual cameras with an ultra-wide lens and a new Samsung Experience user experience.

Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20: Price and Availability

As far as prices go, the Galaxy M20 will be priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB variant, while the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant will cost Rs 10,990. The Galaxy M10, on the other hand has been priced at Rs 8,990 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant and Rs 7,990 for the 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage variant.

As an introductory offer, Reliance Jio 4G customers buying the Galaxy M-series models are entitled to receive "Double-Data" on Rs 198 and Rs 299 recharge packs.

The Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be sold on Amazon India and Samsung.com from 5 February. Both phones will be available in Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black colours.

Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display panel along with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone features a Samsung Exynos 7870 SoC and runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of Samsung Experience 9.5 UX.

As far as cameras go, the M10 features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor along with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP secondary, ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there is a 5 MP sensor at the front with support for display-flash.

The Galaxy M10 also packs a 3,400 mAh that supports fast charging thanks to the bundled 15W charger.

The more capable Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display which runs at a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone features Samsung's new Exynos 7904 SoC and also runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of Samsung Experience 9.5 UX.

For optics, there's a dual rear camera setup along with a 13 MP f/1.9 aperture primary sensor and a 5 MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor. An 8 MP sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture is available at the front for selfies and video calls.

The M20 gets a beefy 5,000 mAh battery and also comes bundled with a 15 W fast charging adapter.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.