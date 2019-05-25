Saturday, May 25, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 to get Android Pie update by 3 June

Samsung also released the update for the Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy On7 Prime, and Galaxy J7 Prime 2 smartphones.

tech2 News StaffMay 25, 2019 15:14:45 IST

Earlier this year, Samsung launched the new M-series in India, which was aimed at taking over the budget and mid-range segments phones in the country. The company first launched the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 in the country, which were announced in the sub-Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 category respectively. Then the Galaxy M30 (review) was launched a few days later in the mid-range category.

The M-series was announced as an India-first series, and at the time of launch Samsung promised that the phones under the series will get frequent and timely OS updates. At the launch event, Samsung said the phones will receive the Android Pie update by August, but now the company announced that the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 will get the upgraded OS by 3 June.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 to get Android Pie update by 3 June

Samsung Galaxy M30. Image: tech2

Incidentally, that's also when Apple is hosting WWDC 2019, where it is expected to unveil the new iOS 13.

Coming back to the Galaxy phones, the new firmware will bring in One UI to these smartphones along with "important improvements and security patches." However, it's currently unclear if the new build will come with May security patch or June patch.

Last month, Samsung also released the update for the Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy On7 Prime, and Galaxy J7 Prime 2 smartphones.

