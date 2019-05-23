Thursday, May 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple WWDC 2019 keynote invite is out: Here's what to expect from the event on 3 June

The next update to iOS is by far the biggest announcement that is expected at WWDC.

tech2 News StaffMay 23, 2019 14:16:42 IST

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference aka WWDC keynote invites are now out and as expected the event is going to take place on 3 June, 10.00 am PT (10.30 pm IST) in San Jose, California.

The event will be officially live-streamed on all iOS, macOS and tvOS devices on the company's website. The event will go on till 7 June and here is what we can expect from the event.

Apple WWDC 2019 keynote invite is out: Heres what to expect from the event on 3 June

WWDC invite.

WWDC 2019 Invite: Lots of easter eggs there

The invites show five illustrated drawings each of an Animoji character which are the monkey, robot, skull, alien and unicorn. Each of these animoji's brain is exploding in a puff of smoke which consists of coding symbols, emojis, icons and more.

While this does not give too many clues about the event, CNET notes that several emojis in the invite incorporate icons from macOS and iOS which might indicate that Apple might unveil an OS or a UI that integrates macOS and iOS. Apple calls this project "Marzipan".

iOS 13

The next update to iOS is by far the biggest announcement that is expected at WWDC and there have been quite a few leaks about it already.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple will introduce a system-wide dark mode with iOS 13. It would span across all of Apple’s native iOS apps.

In addition to that, the report also suggests that iOS 13 may come with features like new multiwindow support for apps for iPad. Each of the windows will reportedly come with its own 'sheet', which could be detached and moved around the screen freely as a card that can then be stacked and switched between quickly. That's something very similar to how chat window shortcuts show up on Samsung's OneUI.

As per Bloombergthe upcoming iOS update will include a redesigned Reminders app, updates to iMessage and Apple Books, frequent locations in Maps, and more. Performance improvement will also be a focus of Apple this time around and the company will also look to include a 'cleaner' look for the widget drawer.

Also, iOS 12's Screen Time feature will now be getting better parental controls in iOS 13. The update will also allow you to set profile pictures to iMessage. A new Sleep Mode is also expected to be revealed.

watchOS, macOS and more

The new watchOS 6.0 is said to bring in new watch faces for the Apple Watch along with new health-related apps and also a dedicated app store. We should know more about this at the time of the event.

macOS 10.15, which is as of yet unnamed will look to move Apple's "Marzipan" cross-platform app project, split up iTunes, and bring software for using an iPad as a second display.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Sixteen year old climate warrior Greta Thunberg | School Strike for Climate this 24 May 2019

Sixteen year old climate warrior Greta Thunberg | School Strike for Climate this 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications


also see

Apple

Apple iOS 12.3 brings a new-look for Apple TV app, Airplay 2 support and more

May 14, 2019
Apple iOS 12.3 brings a new-look for Apple TV app, Airplay 2 support and more
Tor officially launches its privacy-focused stable browser for Android

Tor

Tor officially launches its privacy-focused stable browser for Android

May 22, 2019
Google I/ 2019: Playable podcasts are now coming to desktop, iOS via Search

Google Podcasts

Google I/ 2019: Playable podcasts are now coming to desktop, iOS via Search

May 11, 2019
WhatsApp vulnerability allowed Israeli spyware to be injected onto phones: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp vulnerability allowed Israeli spyware to be injected onto phones: Report

May 14, 2019
Facebook caught sharing private user data with telecom companies, phone makers: Report

Facebook

Facebook caught sharing private user data with telecom companies, phone makers: Report

May 22, 2019
TikTok parent company ByteDance has launched a new social app Feiliao

ByteDance

TikTok parent company ByteDance has launched a new social app Feiliao

May 20, 2019

science

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019
Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

plastic

Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

May 22, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019
World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019