Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference aka WWDC keynote invites are now out and as expected the event is going to take place on 3 June, 10.00 am PT (10.30 pm IST) in San Jose, California.

The event will be officially live-streamed on all iOS, macOS and tvOS devices on the company's website. The event will go on till 7 June and here is what we can expect from the event.

WWDC 2019 Invite: Lots of easter eggs there

The invites show five illustrated drawings each of an Animoji character which are the monkey, robot, skull, alien and unicorn. Each of these animoji's brain is exploding in a puff of smoke which consists of coding symbols, emojis, icons and more.

While this does not give too many clues about the event, CNET notes that several emojis in the invite incorporate icons from macOS and iOS which might indicate that Apple might unveil an OS or a UI that integrates macOS and iOS. Apple calls this project "Marzipan".

iOS 13

The next update to iOS is by far the biggest announcement that is expected at WWDC and there have been quite a few leaks about it already.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple will introduce a system-wide dark mode with iOS 13. It would span across all of Apple’s native iOS apps.

In addition to that, the report also suggests that iOS 13 may come with features like new multiwindow support for apps for iPad. Each of the windows will reportedly come with its own 'sheet', which could be detached and moved around the screen freely as a card that can then be stacked and switched between quickly. That's something very similar to how chat window shortcuts show up on Samsung's OneUI.

As per Bloomberg, the upcoming iOS update will include a redesigned Reminders app, updates to iMessage and Apple Books, frequent locations in Maps, and more. Performance improvement will also be a focus of Apple this time around and the company will also look to include a 'cleaner' look for the widget drawer.

Also, iOS 12's Screen Time feature will now be getting better parental controls in iOS 13. The update will also allow you to set profile pictures to iMessage. A new Sleep Mode is also expected to be revealed.

watchOS, macOS and more

The new watchOS 6.0 is said to bring in new watch faces for the Apple Watch along with new health-related apps and also a dedicated app store. We should know more about this at the time of the event.

macOS 10.15, which is as of yet unnamed will look to move Apple's "Marzipan" cross-platform app project, split up iTunes, and bring software for using an iPad as a second display.

