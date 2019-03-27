Wednesday, March 27, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy Fold's details about the hinge, performance, UI revealed

Samsung is believed to officially release the Galaxy Fold on 26 April in the United States.

tech2 News StaffMar 27, 2019 17:12:41 IST

After years of waiting, about a week before the Mobile World Congress 2019, Samsung finally made the Galaxy Fold — its first ever foldable smartphone — official.

However, ever since the South Korean tech giant announced the foldable phone, it has been very stingy about sharing any details about the phone, except that it will hit the shelves in April this year.

But with Huawei previewing the Mate X, this little detail about the Galaxy Fold feels too less. But thanks to leaks and benchmark listings, last week we did hear about the probable specification of the foldable phone.

Samsung Galaxy Folds details about the hinge, performance, UI revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Fold. Image: Samsung

Now, a person has got his hands on the Galaxy Fold early and has revealed some tidbits about the phone in a long Twitter thread.

Now, this tweet thread reiterates that the device doesn’t actually fold completely flat. It’s more like a binder in that it leaves a tiny gap between the two display sides when closed.

But what about that gap that the fold leaves behind? Does it leave a crease? Does it look weird?

Also, earlier the Galaxy Fold was reported with an open/close delay, wherein the device took a while to adjust its UI when it was switched from full screen to foldable screen. Weeks before the scheduled launch, the issue seems to be still there.

Further, he reveals that the Galaxy Fold's external display is pretty much like your regular smartphone's, it can run games, you can watch videos. Additionally, the smartphone will also let you set separate home screen setups for both displays.

As for performance, the person had to say good things about the battery and overall performance of the device, except he found a few glitches in the UI.

It merits mentioning here that the Galaxy Fold will use the Snapdragon 855 and not an Exynos chip as Samsung has already confirmed it has a 7 nm processor. The production model of the Galaxy Fold runs One UI 1.2.

While that's the extent of what has been revealed, for now, we should soon get more official details on the device. Samsung is believed to officially release the Galaxy Fold on 26 April in the United States, with the pre-orders for the device in Europe starting the same day. By 3 May, 15 more countries will see the device release in their markets.

