Samsung Galaxy Fold pops up on Geekbench running a Snapdragon 855 chip and 12 GB RAM

Samsung's Galaxy Fold smartphone which is expected to launch on 26 April doesn't seem ready yet.

tech2 News StaffMar 24, 2019 12:51:03 IST

Samsung's star at its Galaxy Unpacked event back in February was definitely the Galaxy Fold, the Korean giant's first attempt at a foldable flagship phone.

While the phone certainly isn't ready for launch yet, the Galaxy Fold has apparently shown up on its first ever benchmark and the latest listing does give us some idea about the expected performance of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold. Image: Samsung

The Galaxy Fold has been spotted on the popular benchmarking website, Geekbench bearing the model number SM-F900F. This is said to be the international variant of the foldable phone but unlike other global variants which are fueled by Samsung's own Exynos chips, it appears that this one will likely ship with a Qualcomm chipset, namely the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Image: Geekbench

Image: Geekbench

What does comes across as a surprise though is that the foldable smartphone doesn't score quite as high as the Snapdragon 855 and 12 GB RAM listing suggests on the specs sheet.

The Galaxy Fold returned a score of 3418 in the single-core test and 9703 in the multi-core test. While that does fall well below what other phones with the same chip have managed on Geekbench, it does mean that the software on the phone isn't quite ready yet.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Fold on 26 April and there does seem to be a lot of work left to be done before the foldable smartphone is truly ready.

