tech2 News Staff

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was finally released in the Korean markets earlier this month and now the company has officially announced that the foldable smartphone will be available for purchase in the US starting 27 September.

The foldable smartphone was launched at MWC earlier this year, but due to its hardware issues — the displays kept failing — the phone was pulled from stores worldwide. Now, finally, the South Korean tech giant has finally managed to fix the issues and made it ready for consumers.

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

It has been confirmed that the price of Galaxy Fold will be priced at $ 1,980 in the US. Here are the changes that Samsung made to the design of the device.

The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel which means that users will not be able to remove it.

Additional reinforcements have been provided, most likely to the hinge, to better protect the device from external particles.

The top and bottom part of the hinge has been strengthened with newly added protection caps.

Metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included for protecting the screen.

The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

The company is reportedly working on another foldable smartphone that is likely to be launched next year as a part of the upcoming Galaxy S11 series.