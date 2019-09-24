Tuesday, September 24, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy Fold to be available for purchase at $1,980 in the US from 27 September

Launched at MWC 2019, the release of Samsung Galaxy Fold was being delayed due to its hardware issues.


tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2019 14:19:07 IST

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was finally released in the Korean markets earlier this month and now the company has officially announced that the foldable smartphone will be available for purchase in the US starting 27 September.

The foldable smartphone was launched at MWC earlier this year, but due to its hardware issues — the displays kept failing — the phone was pulled from stores worldwide. Now, finally, the South Korean tech giant has finally managed to fix the issues and made it ready for consumers.

Samsung Galaxy Fold to be available for purchase at <img class=

In the redesigned Galaxy Fold, metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included for protecting the screen.

It has been confirmed that the price of Galaxy Fold will be priced at $ 1,980 in the US. Here are the changes that Samsung made to the design of the device.

  • The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel which means that users will not be able to remove it.
  • Additional reinforcements have been provided, most likely to the hinge, to better protect the device from external particles.
  • The top and bottom part of the hinge has been strengthened with newly added protection caps.
  • Metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included for protecting the screen.
  • The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

The company is reportedly working on another foldable smartphone that is likely to be launched next year as a part of the upcoming Galaxy S11 series.

