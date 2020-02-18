tech2 News Staff

After launching the Galaxy Z Flip last week, Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch the second-generation Galaxy Fold device in July this year.

According to a news report by Korean news outlet Ajunews, Samsung is working on Galaxy Fold 2, codenamed Champ, which will be launched "mid-year". The same has also been said by the founder of Display Supply chain Consultants (DSCC), Ross Young, in a tweet.

Ultra-thin glass (UTG) from Schott is their best hope then. First on Galaxy Z Flip. Then on Galaxy Fold 2 which is now known as Project Champ and should come mid-year. It will fold out to 7.7” but will be quite a bit more expensive than the more portable clamshells... — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 29, 2020

In the tweet, Young also claimed that the Galaxy Fold 2 will have a 7.7-inch display when unfolded. He also said that it will be "quite a bit more expensive" than the existing clamshell devices like the Z Flip and 2020 Moto Razr.

A few reports in the past have also claimed that the purported Galaxy Fold 2 will feature an in-display camera.

As for the device moniker, while the latest reports call it the Galaxy Fold 2, a recent report by Bloomberg suggested that henceforth, Samsung will be naming all its foldable phones under the Z series.

The report of the Galaxy Fold-successor comes just days after the internet was spammed with reports of the Galaxy Z's display being damaged — an issue that also plagued the first-ever foldable phone by Samsung.

