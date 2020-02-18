Tuesday, February 18, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to launch in July, will be 'quite a bit more expensive' than Galaxy Z Flip: Report

Samsung's second-generation Galaxy Fold device is believed to feature an in-display camera.


tech2 News StaffFeb 18, 2020 14:39:24 IST

After launching the Galaxy Z Flip last week, Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch the second-generation Galaxy Fold device in July this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold. Image: Samsung

According to a news report by Korean news outlet Ajunews, Samsung is working on Galaxy Fold 2, codenamed Champ, which will be launched "mid-year". The same has also been said by the founder of Display Supply chain Consultants (DSCC), Ross Young, in a tweet.

In the tweet, Young also claimed that the Galaxy Fold 2 will have a 7.7-inch display when unfolded. He also said that it will be "quite a bit more expensive" than the existing clamshell devices like the Z Flip and 2020 Moto Razr.

A few reports in the past have also claimed that the purported Galaxy Fold 2 will feature an in-display camera.

As for the device moniker, while the latest reports call it the Galaxy Fold 2, a recent report by Bloomberg suggested that henceforth, Samsung will be naming all its foldable phones under the Z series.

The report of the Galaxy Fold-successor comes just days after the internet was spammed with reports of the Galaxy Z's display being damaged — an issue that also plagued the first-ever foldable phone by Samsung.

