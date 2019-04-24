tech2 News Staff

The problems for the yet-to-be-released Samsung Galaxy Fold just keep on piling up. After several review units of the device got damaged due to apparent poor hardware design, Samsung was forced to delay the official launch of the device. Now another reviewer has come out claiming that his Galaxy Fold has "bit the dust". Quite literally, we might add.

Popular YouTuber MrMobile aka Michael Fisher got a review unit of the Galaxy Fold a week back. However, in a tweet yesterday he said that apparently a dust particle, or sand or some other foreign object entered the hinge of his Galaxy Fold and now his screen's has a small bump on the crease. It isn't noticeable if the screen stopped functioning or not.

Sigh. A little grain of something found its way beneath my Galaxy Fold display. Like the saying goes: "not surprised; just disappointed." Sending this back to Samsung hoping they figure out a way to seal up that hinge. Silver lining: video tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/9UfYDMOEul — Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) April 23, 2019

MrMobile isn't quite sure how this dust or sand got into the hinge but has noted that this is a serious flaw in Galaxy Fold's design. "Sigh. A little grain of something found its way beneath my Galaxy Fold display. Sending this back to Samsung hoping they figure out a way to seal up that hinge."

The Verge's unit being reviewed by Dieter also had some foreign object creep into the hinge making the screen unusable.

The South Korean tech giant postponed the handset’s launch for an unspecified period of time while it investigated the matter. It said initial findings showed the issues could be associated with impact on exposed areas of the hinges. A representative declined to comment further on Tuesday.

Samsung’s share price was 0.4 percent lower as of 04.25 GMT, in a flat Seoul market. However, parts suppliers fell, with hinge maker KH Vatec Co Ltd shedding 3.1 percent.

