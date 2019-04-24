Wednesday, April 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Fold hinge issue crops up in another reviewer's device

Samsung has postponed the Galaxy Fold's launch for an unspecified period of time.

tech2 News StaffApr 24, 2019 21:21:46 IST

The problems for the yet-to-be-released Samsung Galaxy Fold just keep on piling up. After several review units of the device got damaged due to apparent poor hardware design, Samsung was forced to delay the official launch of the device. Now another reviewer has come out claiming that his Galaxy Fold has "bit the dust". Quite literally, we might add.

Samsung Galaxy Fold hinge issue crops up in another reviewers device

The Samsung Galaxy Fold. Image: Samsung

Popular YouTuber MrMobile aka Michael Fisher got a review unit of the Galaxy Fold a week back. However, in a tweet yesterday he said that apparently a dust particle, or sand or some other foreign object entered the hinge of his Galaxy Fold and now his screen's has a small bump on the crease. It isn't noticeable if the screen stopped functioning or not.

MrMobile isn't quite sure how this dust or sand got into the hinge but has noted that this is a serious flaw in Galaxy Fold's design. "Sigh. A little grain of something found its way beneath my Galaxy Fold display. Sending this back to Samsung hoping they figure out a way to seal up that hinge."

The Verge's unit being reviewed by Dieter also had some foreign object creep into the hinge making the screen unusable.

The South Korean tech giant postponed the handset’s launch for an unspecified period of time while it investigated the matter. It said initial findings showed the issues could be associated with impact on exposed areas of the hinges. A representative declined to comment further on Tuesday.

Samsung’s share price was 0.4 percent lower as of 04.25 GMT, in a flat Seoul market. However, parts suppliers fell, with hinge maker KH Vatec Co Ltd shedding 3.1 percent.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990


also see

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch event delayed in China after issue with display

Apr 22, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold launch event delayed in China after issue with display
Samsung recalls Galaxy Fold samples after postponing launch of the phone

Samsung

Samsung recalls Galaxy Fold samples after postponing launch of the phone

Apr 23, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold: Initial impressions hail premium design but question app support

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Initial impressions hail premium design but question app support

Apr 16, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold public release delayed after concerns regarding the display

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fold public release delayed after concerns regarding the display

Apr 23, 2019
Foldable smartphone prices to dip below $1,500 by 2021, says display maker BOE VP

foldable phones

Foldable smartphone prices to dip below $1,500 by 2021, says display maker BOE VP

Apr 10, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold screen damage issue is reminding many of the Note 7 battery fiasco

Newstracker

Samsung Galaxy Fold screen damage issue is reminding many of the Note 7 battery fiasco

Apr 19, 2019

science

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019
Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Marsquakes

Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Apr 24, 2019
Living Robots: Machines that eat, mutate like living beings built by Cornell engineers

Robotics

Living Robots: Machines that eat, mutate like living beings built by Cornell engineers

Apr 23, 2019