tech2 News Staff

Last week, at the Galaxy Unpacked event, along with the Galaxy S20 and lineup and Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung also announced the Galaxy Buds Plus earphones. Today, quietly, Samsung has revealed the India pricing of the wireless Bluetooth earphones, which is Rs 11,990.

Along with announcing the pricing, Samsung has also opened pre-orders for the Galaxy Buds Plus. Per the website, buyers will also have EMI payment options at the time of purchase starting at Rs 564.41 per month.

Galaxy Buds Plus specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus come in black, blue, and white colour options. They are equipped with a two-way speaker system, three mics, and a playback option. They are AKG tuned and come with 'Ambient' sound technology that can be enabled through the Galaxy Wearable Android app. iOS users can download Galaxy Buds Plus app from the App Store. Samsung also promises that they come with "enhanced" noise isolation features.

As per the company, it can last up to 11 hours when playing music, and 7.5 hours when talking. It further reveals that merely 3 minutes of charge can offer 60 minutes of run time.

