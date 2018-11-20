tech2 News Staff Nov 20, 2018 13:17 PM IST
The highlight of this year's Galaxy A9 is that it is the first smartphone to pack four rear cameras.
The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) which was launched in Malaysia in October, is now finally set make its way to the Indian market. The highlight of the device is that it is the first smartphone by Samsung to pack four cameras on the back — a 20 MP primary lens alongside a 10 MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor.
While we do know all about the device and its internals, what will be interesting to watch out for is the price at which the phone is launched. While reports do suggest a Rs 40,000 ballpark figure, we wouldn't be surprised if the price is reduced further to trump the OnePlus 6T launched not too long ago. Another question which remains to be answered is the number of variants the Galaxy A9 (2018) will be launched in.
13:16 (IST)
13:16 (IST)
A glance at the prices and specifications of the Galaxy A9 (2018)
13:13 (IST)
12:58 (IST)
The Galaxy A9 starts selling on 28 November starting at Rs 36,999 for the base 6 GB variant
12:58 (IST)
12:53 (IST)
12:25 (IST)
12:25 (IST)
More cameras are good? Are more cameras on a smartphone a good thing? The A9 has four and the A7 before it had 3 cameras, but does it really improve the photo-taking capability of the phone? Find out in the link below. Huawei Mate 20 Pro, LG V40, Galaxy A9: Multiple rear camera smartphones are mainstream
12:21 (IST)
12:21 (IST)
While we wait You can catch up on what we know about the device in the link below. Samsung Galaxy A9 to launch in India on 20 November: What to expect
13:16 (IST)
A glance at the prices and specifications of the Galaxy A9 (2018)
. @SamsungMobileIN #GalaxyA9 launched in India starting at Rs 36,990 with four rear cameras. Check out the highlights of the launch here,https://t.co/p01CO4uJow pic.twitter.com/dxk0YOj5Tx— Tech2 (@tech2eets) November 20, 2018
13:14 (IST)
Here's a lowdown on the prices and variants on offer
#GalaxyA9 is available for pre-booking starting today. Shipping begins 28 November.— Tech2 (@tech2eets) November 20, 2018
The 6GB variants is priced at Rs 36,900, and the 8GB variant model will cost you Rs 39,990.@SamsungMobileIN pic.twitter.com/35LASCHgcx
13:14 (IST)
The price of the Galaxy A9 is as follows
Galaxy A9 6 GB RAM + 128 GB - Rs 36,990
Galaxy A9 8 GB RAM + 128 GB - Rs 39,990
13:13 (IST)
The Galaxy A9 starts selling on 28 November starting at Rs 36,999 for the base 6 GB variant
13:11 (IST)
Asim Warsi, senior vice president, Samsung India on stage talking about the Galaxy A9
13:07 (IST)
13:07 (IST)
The A9 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset
#GalaxyA9 is powered by a Snapdragon 660. And it comes in three colour variants. pic.twitter.com/wqVT7NhpKd— Tech2 (@tech2eets) November 20, 2018
13:06 (IST)
Battery and Colour options
The Galaxy A9 has a 3,800 mAh battery and it supports quick charging capabilities. The phone comes in three different colour variants Elegant Glass, Caviar Black, and Bubble Gum Pink.
13:06 (IST)
13:06 (IST)
The A9 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset
#GalaxyA9 is powered by a Snapdragon 660. And it comes in three colour variants. pic.twitter.com/wqVT7NhpKd— Tech2 (@tech2eets) November 20, 2018
13:05 (IST)
The intelligent camera feature on the phone is capable of detecting 19 different scenes
The #GalaxyA9's camera sports something called Intelligent camera that can sense 19 categories of scenes and also detects flaws in images like someone squinting in a group selfie. @SamsungMobileIN pic.twitter.com/dg8Oe3kQCf— Tech2 (@tech2eets) November 20, 2018
13:04 (IST)
Chipset, RAM and storage
The A9 is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes with a base variant of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There is also an 8 GB RAM variant. The phone has the option of expanding the storage to 512 GB using an micro-SD card.
13:03 (IST)
There will be two variants on offer in India — 6 GB and 8 GB
13:02 (IST)
Display and Sound
The phone has Samsung's Infinity AMOLED display along with Dolby Atmos surround sound.
13:02 (IST)
The Galaxy A9 (2018) features 'Flaw Detection' for images where people aren't blinking
13:00 (IST)
Depth Sensor
The Galaxy A9 also has a depth sensor which is used to give the bokeh effect and proper background separation.
12:59 (IST)
Vivek Joshua, Product Manager for Samsung India on stage talking about the Telephoto lens on the Galaxy A9
12:59 (IST)
Telephoto on the A9
The Galaxy A9 has a Telephoto lens as well which gives you a 2X optical lens to give lossless zoom to your photos.
12:58 (IST)
We are at the #GalaxyA9 launch today. Stay tuned...@SamsungMobileIN pic.twitter.com/BIUTIiqxIx— Tech2 (@tech2eets) November 20, 2018
12:57 (IST)
Ultra Wide on the A9
The A9 has a 122-degree ultra wide lens which gives a massive field of view for any photo taken. This lens can also take an ultra-wide Panorama photo as well.
12:55 (IST)
Vivek Joshua, Product Manager for Samsung India has taken the stage
Galaxy A9 will be targeted towards the millennials who use social media channels like Instagram excessively.
12:53 (IST)
We are at the #GalaxyA9 launch today. Stay tuned...@SamsungMobileIN pic.twitter.com/BIUTIiqxIx— Tech2 (@tech2eets) November 20, 2018
12:50 (IST)
The event has started
The live stream of the event is on the link here.
12:31 (IST)
Galaxy A9 launch in Malaysia
The Galaxy A9 has already been announced in Malaysia and therefore we know everything in the way of specs. You can read that copy below.
Samsung launches the Galaxy A9 (2018) with four cameras and a 6.3-inch display
12:25 (IST)
More cameras are good?
Are more cameras on a smartphone a good thing? The A9 has four and the A7 before it had 3 cameras, but does it really improve the photo-taking capability of the phone? Find out in the link below.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro, LG V40, Galaxy A9: Multiple rear camera smartphones are mainstream
12:21 (IST)
While we wait
You can catch up on what we know about the device in the link below.
Samsung Galaxy A9 to launch in India on 20 November: What to expect
12:15 (IST)
Welcome to the LIVE blog for the Galaxy A9 launch
The very first quad-camera smartphone in the world was launched by Samsung in the form of the Galaxy A9 last month. Now that phone is coming to India as well. While the hardware specs of the device are known to us, the price is the only missing piece of the puzzle.
