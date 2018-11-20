The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) which was launched in Malaysia in October, is now finally set make its way to the Indian market. The highlight of the device is that it is the first smartphone by Samsung to pack four cameras on the back — a 20 MP primary lens alongside a 10 MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor.

While we do know all about the device and its internals, what will be interesting to watch out for is the price at which the phone is launched. While reports do suggest a Rs 40,000 ballpark figure, we wouldn't be surprised if the price is reduced further to trump the OnePlus 6T launched not too long ago. Another question which remains to be answered is the number of variants the Galaxy A9 (2018) will be launched in.