11 October, 2018

Samsung launches the Galaxy A9 (2018) with four cameras and a 6.3-inch display

The Galaxy A9 (2018) is said to be the first smartphone in the world to feature four rear cameras.

When Samsung threw in three cameras onto the back of the recently launched Galaxy A7, many, including ardent Samsung fans felt quite amused. Well, as rumoured, the Galaxy A9 is finally here and it does indeed pack four cameras (no, that's not a typo).

Claimed as the first smartphone in the world to pack four cameras on the back, the Galaxy A9 (2018) features a primary 24 MP f/1.7 lens along with a 10 MP f/2.4 telephoto camera, an 8 MP f/2.4 wide-angle camera and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth sensor for the Live Focus feature.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom



While the telephoto camera here boasts of a 2X optical zoom, the 8 MP wide-angle sensor shoots images with a super wide 120-degree field of vision. Just like the Galaxy A7, the A9 too gets Samsung's Intelligent Scene Optimiser, which basically uses AI to adjust the camera settings without having you fiddle around.

Turn the phone around and there's another 24 MP f/2.0 selfie shooter placed right above the large display.

Camera array on the Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom



Leaving the highlight of the phone aside for a while, the Galaxy A9 sports a large 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2220 pixels. In typical Samsung fashion, the display comes in an 18:9 aspect ratio which means that there's no notch on the phone.

The phone comes in two RAM options. While the base variant gets 6 GB of RAM, the higher end variant comes with 8 GB RAM. The internal storage on both variants are the same at 128 GB. Samsung also gives you the option of expanding that storage by supporting microSD cards of up to 512 GB.

Tele-lens on the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom



Inside, the phone features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz, which comes paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The A9 runs Android Oreo 8.0 with Samsung's usual Experience launcher and the extra Samsung add-ons which come with it.

The phone is powered by a 3,800 mAh battery and has a fingerprint scanner at the back, unlike the positioning on the Galaxy A7. There will be three colors to choose from — Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink.

Pricing details are yet to be revealed and so are the phone's India launch days.

