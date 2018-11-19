tech2 News Staff

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) which was launched in Malaysia last month and the device is now set make its way to the India markets tomorrow, on 20 November. The key feature of the device is that it is the first smartphone by Samsung to pack four cameras on the rear.

It is rumoured that the device will be priced at around Rs 40,000. The smartphone is expected to be a Flipkart exclusive.

Camera array on the Galaxy A9 (2018). Image: Samsung Newsroom

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A9 (2018) features a primary 24 MP lens with an f/1.7 aperture along with a 10 MP telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture, an 8 MP wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for the Live Focus feature.

The telephoto camera comes with a 2X optical zoom, and the 8 MP wide-angle sensor shoots images with a super wide 120-degree field of vision. The camera also features Samsung's Intelligent Scene Optimiser.

The front facing camera has a 24 MP sensor with a lens aperture of f/2.0.

The A9 also sports a large 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz, which comes paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. It comes in two storage variants — one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage, and the other with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. You have the option of expanding that storage by using microSD cards of up to 512 GB.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) runs Android 8.0 Oreo and the phone is powered by a 3,800 mAh battery. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back.

In Malaysia, the device was launched in three colours — Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink. We do not know if there will be any India specific varaints.