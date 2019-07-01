Monday, July 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A80 with a rotating triple camera to launch in India this July

The Galaxy A80 is priced at 649 Euros in the UK which translates to a price of around Rs 50,000.

tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2019 18:41:47 IST

Samsung today finally began selling its rotating triple-camera sporting mid-range offering, the Galaxy A80 in a number of international markets. But the phone hasn't been launched in India yet.

Samsung's head of innovation and product planning group, Yeon Jeong Kim has now confirmed that the Galaxy A80 will be launched in India later this month.

We don't have an official launch date yet but given that the Redmi K20 series and the Vivo Z1 Pro are also expected in India soon, the price of the Galaxy A80 will be key to how well the phone is received.

Samsung Galaxy A80 with a rotating triple camera to launch in India this July

The Samsung Galaxy A80. Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A80 - Features and key specifications

The highlight of the Galaxy A80 is its unique slide and rotate camera setup. Now. if you thought that Samsung's Galaxy S10 series was more restrained in design, the A80 is a testament to what the Korean giants are capable of in their bid to disrupt the sub-Rs 40,000 budget segment.

There are three cameras on the Galaxy A80 — a 48 MP, f/2.0 main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera lens with a 123-degree field of view, and a 3D depth-sensing camera. The Scene Optimiser artificial intelligence software is previously seen on the Galaxy Note 9 (review) and S10 has also been included for scene recognition, along with predictive image stabilisation for video.

The Samsung Galaxy A80. Image: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A80. Image: Samsung

But why did Samsung try something so fancy with the design? Well, it’s so that the Galaxy A80 has a completely notch-less, hole-less screen. The Super AMOLED panel is big at 6.7-inches and the borders around the edge are thin. The Galaxy A80 is the first Samsung phone to use its Infinity display technology, one of several new screen types it has detailed recently, including the Infinity-O screen featured on the Galaxy S10.

The screen contains the fingerprint sensor inside it, too, rather than it being on the back or side of the phone. Samsung has not named the processor powering the Galaxy A80, but states it’s an octa-core chip, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. A 3,700 mAh battery supplies the energy, ready to be topped up using a 25w fast charger.

This is a midrange phone from Samsung, despite the innovative camera, yet the body is still made from glass wrapped around a metal frame. It will come in three colors: Black, gold, or white. The white and the gold are gradient-style finishes, showing different colors depending on the light and reflection.

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's already sold over a million units of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro

Jul 01, 2019
Xiaomi's already sold over a million units of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 7A kernel source released ahead of launch

Redmi K20

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 7A kernel source released ahead of launch

Jun 24, 2019

science

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Jul 01, 2019
First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

solar eclipse

First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

Jul 01, 2019
NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019