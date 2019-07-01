tech2 News Staff

Samsung today finally began selling its rotating triple-camera sporting mid-range offering, the Galaxy A80 in a number of international markets. But the phone hasn't been launched in India yet.

Samsung's head of innovation and product planning group, Yeon Jeong Kim has now confirmed that the Galaxy A80 will be launched in India later this month.

We don't have an official launch date yet but given that the Redmi K20 series and the Vivo Z1 Pro are also expected in India soon, the price of the Galaxy A80 will be key to how well the phone is received.

Samsung Galaxy A80 - Features and key specifications

The highlight of the Galaxy A80 is its unique slide and rotate camera setup. Now. if you thought that Samsung's Galaxy S10 series was more restrained in design, the A80 is a testament to what the Korean giants are capable of in their bid to disrupt the sub-Rs 40,000 budget segment.

There are three cameras on the Galaxy A80 — a 48 MP, f/2.0 main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera lens with a 123-degree field of view, and a 3D depth-sensing camera. The Scene Optimiser artificial intelligence software is previously seen on the Galaxy Note 9 (review) and S10 has also been included for scene recognition, along with predictive image stabilisation for video.

But why did Samsung try something so fancy with the design? Well, it’s so that the Galaxy A80 has a completely notch-less, hole-less screen. The Super AMOLED panel is big at 6.7-inches and the borders around the edge are thin. The Galaxy A80 is the first Samsung phone to use its Infinity display technology, one of several new screen types it has detailed recently, including the Infinity-O screen featured on the Galaxy S10.

The screen contains the fingerprint sensor inside it, too, rather than it being on the back or side of the phone. Samsung has not named the processor powering the Galaxy A80, but states it’s an octa-core chip, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. A 3,700 mAh battery supplies the energy, ready to be topped up using a 25w fast charger.

This is a midrange phone from Samsung, despite the innovative camera, yet the body is still made from glass wrapped around a metal frame. It will come in three colors: Black, gold, or white. The white and the gold are gradient-style finishes, showing different colors depending on the light and reflection.