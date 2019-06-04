Tuesday, June 04, 2019Back to
Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to be launched in India in the next six weeks

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will reach India in the mid of July.

tech2 News StaffJun 04, 2019 18:50:30 IST

After the recent launch of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in China last week, Xiaomi has now officially announced that the smartphones will soon be launched in India.

Xiaomi VP, Manu Jain recently tweeted announcing that Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are arriving in India soon. Following this, the company shared a 30 seconds video on Twitter making it official that the two devices will be launched in the next six weeks in India, which means we can expect Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro to reach India in mid of July.

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 Specs

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro's IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18W fast charging support instead of 27W. Since Xiaomi has been calling this Flagship Killer 2.0, we expect the company will likely price the phone right in the range of the OnePlus 7 (review) which is priced at Rs 32,999.

The Redmi K20 Pro is expected to be priced below the Rs 48,999 in India, competing for OnePlus 7 Pro (review).

