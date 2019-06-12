Wednesday, June 12, 2019Back to
Vivo Z1 Pro to be announced in partnership with Flipkart as an online-only brand

Vivo Z1 Pro will come with an in-display camera giving the phone a punch-hole display.

tech2 News StaffJun 12, 2019 16:53:45 IST

Vivo is all set to launch a new online-only series of smartphone in India called the Vivo Z-series and the very first smartphone in the lineup will be called the Z1 Pro. Vivo has partnered with Flipkart to announce the smartphone in the Indian markets and will formally announce the device on 13 June ie tomorrow.

Vivo poster.

The company has provided limited information on the device but it will come with an in-display camera giving the phone a punch-hole display. In terms of processing, the phone is said to have a Snapdragon 700-series chipset. Vivo has also said that the device will come with a massive battery and a triple lens setup at the back. There is no word on what this device might cost, but looking at the specs, we can expect it to be priced somewhere around the Rs 25,000 mark.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India said, “Offering meaningful and innovative experience has been a key pillar of our strategy and our partnership with Flipkart is a step further in that direction. The all-new Z series has been designed to empower the young millennials and fulfil the dynamic needs of the ‘Gen Z’.

The company recently launched the Vivo Y15 in India. The handset costs Rs 13,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant. Vivo Y15 will be available in two colour variantsAqua Blue and Burgundy Red.

 

