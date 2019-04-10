Wednesday, April 10, 2019Back to
Samsung announces Galaxy A80 with rotating pop-up camera that shoots 48 MP selfies

The Samsung Galaxy A80 comes with many first for the brand, including the New Infinity display.

tech2 News StaffApr 10, 2019 19:01:44 IST

Samsung at an event in Bangkok announced its brand new Galaxy A80 smartphone that packs in a couple of firsts for the brand. The Galaxy A80 will go on sale starting 29 May will be priced at 649 euros. Local pricing and availability of the Galaxy A80 has yet to be announced.

While Samsung skipped on the bezel-less trend and went with an Infinity-O display for its premium Galaxy S10 series this year, it seems to have reserved the same for the A series indeed.

Samsung announces Galaxy A80 with rotating pop-up camera that shoots 48 MP selfies

The Samsung Galaxy A80. Image: Samsung

The A80's party-trick apart from being the first Samsung smartphone to feature a bezel-less display is a motorised pop-up camera with a spring-loaded mechanism to flip the cameras over for selfies.

The smartphone is also the first Samsung device to skip on the receiver speaker used for placing calls. It uses a technology that vibrates the display to produce audio when held to the ear.

The Samsung Galaxy A80. Image: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A80. Image: Samsung

Apart from the bezel-less 6.7-inch New Infinity display, there's a well-equipped triple camera setup with a 48 MP (f/2.0) + 8 MP (123 -degree ultra-wide lens) and 3D ToF sensors that can also flip over to click selfies.

There's an octa-core 2.2 GHz SoC paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and runs Android 9 Pie with Samsung's One UI skinning.

The handset is powered by a 3,700 mAh battery and comes equipped with 25 W fast-charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A80. Image: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A80. Image: Samsung

The Galaxy A80 like the A50 also features an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication.

The handset will be available in Angel Gold, Ghost White and Phantom Black colour options.

“Consumers are at the centre of everything we do and they search for devices personalized to their specific lifestyle. Armed with our expertise, global capabilities and rich consumer insights, Samsung is uniquely positioned to provide innovations for everyone,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy A Series provides a range of models so everyone can choose a device that fits their unique needs and enables them to pursue their passions. The Galaxy A80 offers premium features for digital natives who want to fully engage in the Era of Live.”

The journey of India's first female professional poker player


