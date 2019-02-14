Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
Samsung Galaxy A10, A30 and A50 leaked, specs include 4,000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 are rumoured to come in the first quarter of 2019.

tech2 News Staff Feb 14, 2019 19:42:46 IST

Samsung's new Galaxy S10 series of flagship phones are set to be unveiled on 20 February at an Unboxed event. An ad banner for the S10 line-up was also spotted on Flipkart, suggesting that the Galaxy S10 series might soon be made available in India after the launch.

But these are not the only smartphones by Samsung that might come to India. The Galaxy A series is also expected soon, and that too as a budget-oriented series under Rs 20,000.

The Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 are rumoured to come in the first quarter of 2019 whereas the A50 might come in the second quarter of 2019. In fact, a recent Reuters report says that Samsung will launch one A-series smartphone a month between March and June.

My Smart Price has leaked the specifications of the Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A10.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) was unveiled in Malaysia. Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A10 Specifications

The Galaxy A10 is said to come in a plastic body with a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display and HD+ resolution. The V-shaped notch might house the 5 MP front-facing camera. There is no information yet on the specs of the rear camera.

The phone is expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 7884B chipset coupled with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

To unlock the phone, the A10 might be fingerprint reader-less and might rely on Face Unlock and other unlocking mechanisms.

The phone might be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery and come with a 5 W charger. The phone might also sport a microUSB port, dedicated slots for two SIM cards and a microSD card.

A dual-SIM variant has even been spotted passing through the Wi-Fi Alliance’s certification process and seems to support Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz bands and Wi-Fi Direct.

The phone is expected to run on Android 9 Pie, measure 155.6×75.6×7.94 mm and come in Black and Gold colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A30 Specifications

The A30 might not just sport a plastic body, but a "glossy plastic" body, as per the report. The phone is said to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. As for the notch, the A30 might sport an Infinity U notch housing the 16 MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture.

On the rear, it might come with a 16 MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Other features that the camera might pack in are AR Stickers, Background Blur, Flaw Detection, Pro Lighting, Scene Optimizer, Selfie Focus and Smart Beauty.

Leaked specifications of Samsung Galaxy A Series (2019). Image: My Smart Price

It is also mentioned to come with Samsung's Always-On Display or AOD feature which allows users to customise the screen to show time, date, battery status, notifications, screensavers and more. But AOD does consume energy.

The phone is said to measure 158.5×74.5×7.7 mm and might be available in Black, Blue, and White colour variants.

The Exynos 7904 chipset is expected to power the phone and it might be made available in a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant and also in a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant.

The phone's storage can be expanded up to 512 GB. There might be a dual-SIM card slot, dual-VoLTE, USB Type-C port and also a 4,000 mAh battery with 15 W fast charging.

Unlike the A10, the A30 is said to come with a rear-facing fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Specifications

The Galaxy A50 is expected to be the high-end model of the three reported. The phone might feature the same dimensions as the A30 in addition to an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Also, the A50 might sport a triple camera setup on the rear with a 25 MP with f/1.7 aperture as the main sensor, a 5 MP depth sensor and an 8 MP fixed-focus ultra-wide camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Also, it might feature a 25 MP selfie camera.

Of the other two, the A50 might also be powered by a more powerful Exynos 9610 chipset with two memory configurations: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone is expected to come with a USB Type-C port and pack in a 4,000 mAh battery with 15 W fast charging.

The A50 could be made available in Black, White and Blue.

