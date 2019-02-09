Saturday, February 09, 2019 Back to
Samsung Galaxy S10 Unpacked Event announced on Flipkart's Mobile platform

Galaxy Buds expected to come as freebies along with Galaxy S10 smartphones during pre-order.

tech2 News Staff Feb 09, 2019 14:29:38 IST

Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S10 series gets teased on Flipkart's mobile application. A banner has been put up on the app highlighting the date and time of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event.

The date is 21 February and the time is 12:30 AM as per the Indian Standard Time. There is also a button of 'Notify Me'. Users can also register with their name, email id and mobile number to receive the notification about the global event taking place at San Francisco, California.

The banner shows the same image of the S10 series that has been used by the company since the very first teaser.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Unpacked event announced on Flipkart Mobile.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Unpacked event announced on Flipkart Mobile.

The banner on the Flipkart's application suggests that the Galaxy S10 series might soon be made available in India after the launch via the online e-store.

As per the report in GalaxyClub, the S10 family might reach select markets starting 8 March and might go up for pre-order from 21 February.

Also, the report mentions that, in Russia and possibly for other countries, the wireless Samsung Galaxy Buds might be made available as a free gift for customers who pre-order the Galaxy S10 smartphones.

Do not get your hopes high as there is still no official news on the Galaxy Buds yet.

Galaxy Buds are also rumoured to charge when placed on the back of Samsung S10 smartphones.

You can check out the complete list on the rumours about the Galaxy S10 series here.

