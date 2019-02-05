tech2 News Staff

Samsung's first India-oriented lineup, the Galaxy M series went on sale earlier today, but the Korean giants aren't done with their share of surprises just yet. A new report suggests that Samsung will be launching three new smartphones in India, dubbed as the Galaxy A series.

But doesn't Samsung already have a Galaxy A series which comprises of its premium mid-rangers? Yes, it does but these upcoming devices are expected to sport a different naming nomenclature, similar to the new Galaxy M10 and M20. As per a report by MySmartprice, the new phones will be the Galaxy A10, A20 and A30. However, these won't be premium mid-rangers but rather budget-oriented devices under Rs 20,000.

The upcoming Galaxy A-series phones are all expected to feature an AMOLED display which wasn't the case with the Galaxy M10 and M20. The Galaxy M10 and M20, in comparison, sport PLS TFT display panels. Though exact battery capacities have not been stated yet the report also mentions that the battery capacity of these phones will be lower than that on the Galaxy M10 and M20.

The Samsung Galaxy A10, A20, and A30 were also recently spotted on popular benchmarking site Geekbench. As per the listings, all three smartphones will be powered by an Exynos 7885 octa-core processor. But the RAM on offer on each phone is expected to differ. The Galaxy A10 is expected to feature on 2 GB of RAM, the Galaxy A20 3 GB of RAM and the A30 will likely get a 4 GB RAM variant.

All three smartphones will also likely run Android Pie versions of Samsung new One UI, out of the box.

As far as pricing goes, not a lot is known so far but sources close to MySmartprice suggest that the Galaxy A10 will start at Rs 8,490 in India, which is just Rs 500 more than the Galaxy M10.

The phones are expected to start selling by the end of the first quarter of 2019 or by the beginning of the second quarter.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.