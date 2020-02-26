Wednesday, February 26, 2020Back to
Samsung clarifies that a 'technical error' in its UK website exposed data of 150 customers

Samsung said that the error exposed names, telephone numbers, postal and email addresses and previous orders.


tech2 News StaffFeb 26, 2020 09:25:59 IST

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday a “technical error” on its UK website temporarily exposed the personal data of about 150 users.

The South Korean manufacturer said it stopped all users logging into the site after it became aware of the error, which it said has since been resolved and only affected the UK.

Samsung did not say for how long the data was exposed.

Samsung.

The error exposed information including names, telephone numbers, postal and email addresses and previous orders, Samsung said in a statement to Reuters. It did not expose credit card details, the company said.

“We will be contacting those affected by the issue with further details,” Samsung said in the statement.

As per a report by Android Authority, due to this data breach, Samsung Galaxy users got a "1-1" notifications from an app called Find My Mobile, a tool that allows users to connect with your devices in case it is stolen or lost. Several users reported this on Twitter to which Samsung replied and said, "it was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device."

Accidental notification. Image: Android Authority.

In October, Samsung issued an apology after a user reported issues with fingerprint recognition on its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone.

With inputs from Reuters

