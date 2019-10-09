Wednesday, October 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung is rolling out critical Galaxy and Note security update to 40 million users

Devices including the Samsung Galaxy S8 and above along with the Note 9 and above are affected.


tech2 News StaffOct 09, 2019 14:15:02 IST

Samsung has warned its users about critical security vulnerabilities that affect several Galaxy and Note devices. Out of all the 21 vulnerabilities, three of them are rated as ‘high’. There are 17 vulnerabilities related to Samsung One UI and four of them related to Android.

Samsung is rolling out critical Galaxy and Note security update to 40 million users

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Image: Kaushal/Tech2

Last week, Google had discovered zero-day vulnerabilities in its Android kernel code that affected several Android devices. Google has already started rolling out updates to its devices from 8 October. The newly reported vulnerability by Forbes affects the Samsung Galaxy S8, S9, S10, S10e, S10 Plus, S10 5G, Note 9, Note 10 and Note 10 Plus.

Samsung has sent out updates to Galaxy devices under its Security Maintenance Release (SMR). This update includes the patches from Google as well. The SMR update states that the patch improves protection against potential IMEI manipulation. On account of a device being stolen, criminals will be able to take advantage of this vulnerability to bypass the IMEI blacklist to resell the stolen device.

It is highly recommended to download the latest updates if you’re a user of any of the above-mentioned devices. Since the vulnerability is already known to the public, it won’t take much time for attackers to get cracking.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review: High on 'premiumness', playing catch up with innovation

Sep 30, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review: High on 'premiumness', playing catch up with innovation
Samsung Galaxy Fold to start second pre-booking in India on 11 October

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold to start second pre-booking in India on 11 October

Oct 08, 2019
Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple-cameras, Snapdragon 450 announced in India

Galaxy A20s

Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple-cameras, Snapdragon 450 announced in India

Oct 05, 2019
Moto Razr folding phone could reportedly be hitting the market by the end of 2019

Motorola

Moto Razr folding phone could reportedly be hitting the market by the end of 2019

Oct 01, 2019
Samsung Galaxy A10s 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant now on sale for Rs 10,499

Galaxy A10s

Samsung Galaxy A10s 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant now on sale for Rs 10,499

Sep 25, 2019
Redmi 8A vs Moto E6s vs Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Samsung M10: Entry-level phones compared

Redmi 8A

Redmi 8A vs Moto E6s vs Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Samsung M10: Entry-level phones compared

Sep 25, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019