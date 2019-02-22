tech2 News Staff

A day after Samsung launched its flagship, 10-anniversary edition Galaxy S10 series, the Korean tech giant has finally announced pricing details of the three models for India.

The smaller Galaxy S10 will be offered in two variants — an 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB of storage priced at Rs 66,900 and a 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant which will set you back by Rs 84,900.

There will be three colours to chose from as well — prism black, prism white and prism blue.

The larger Galaxy S10 Plus, on the other hand, will be offered in three variants — a 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage variant priced at Rs 73,900; a 8 GB RAM/512 GB storage variant which will cost you Rs 91,900 and an ultra-premium Ceramic back variant with 12 GB RAM and a whopping 1 TB of storage which costs Rs 1,17,900.

The premium 1 TB and 512 GB variants of the S10 Plus will be offered in luxurious white, ceramic white and ceramic black colours respectively, while the base, 128 GB variant will come in the standard prism black, prism white and prism blue colours.

The iPhone XR equivalent, Galaxy S10E meanwhile, will be available in a single variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage, priced at Rs 55,900.

Model Storage variant Colours Price (in Rupees) Galaxy S10+ 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue 73,900 Galaxy S10+ 8 GB RAM/ 512 GB storage Ceramic White, Ceramic Black 91,900 Galaxy S10+ 12 GB RAM/ 1 TB storage Ceramic White, Ceramic Black 117,900 Galaxy S10 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue 66,900 Galaxy S10 8 GB RAM/ 512 GB storage Prism White 84,900 Galaxy S10e 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage Prism Black, Prism White 55,900

Samsung also announced the prices for the Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Watch Active, putting a price tag of Rs 9,990 for the truly wireless earbuds.

Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10E: Sale and Pre-booking offers

All variants of Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and the Galaxy S10e will be available across retail and online stores from 8 March.

Potential buyers can pre-book their Galaxy S10 devices until 5 March through the Samsung India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tata Cliq and select retail outlets.

Offers for those who pre-book their devices include a chance to own the Galaxy Watch just for Rs 9,999 or the new Galaxy Buds for as low as Rs 2,999.

Customers who pre-book any of the Galaxy S10 phones are also eligible for an upgrade bonus up to Rs 15,000 and HDFC cashback offers worth up to Rs 6,000. EMI offers will also be up for grabs from various bank on the Galaxy S10 devices, with tenures ranging from 3 months up to 24 months.

