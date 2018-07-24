Samsung may have accidentally confirmed that its next wearable is the Galaxy Watch which was rumoured to be the Gear S4.

The leak was first spotted by tipster @sugabeticma followed by CNET, who posted screenshots of the leak. Samsung has reportedly removed the product from its page. As per the leak, the name of the wearable is Galaxy Watch. It may not be the predecessor to the Gear S3. Unlike the Silver Gear S2 which was listed near Galaxy Watch, the specifications were not listed below.

The website had listed a Rose Gold 42 mm watch which comes enabled with Bluetooth and could be equipped with cellular capabilities.

As per an FCC document, the Galaxy smartwatch was expected to come in two size variants. The variant with a larger chassis measured 48 mm and the smaller one was 43.4 mm. The two models were called SM-R805 and SM R815. This is in complete contradiction to the model number mentioned in the website which was SM-R810.

Earlier reports suggest that the wearable would be powered by the TizenOS and might support Bixby as well.

Previous tipsters have reported that it might use Panel Level Package technology in its chipset to make them thinner so that they there is more space to fit a bigger battery

The Galaxy Watch is rumoured to release on 9 August alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in New York.