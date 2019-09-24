Kshitij Pujari

Asus ROG Phone 2 is the second generation of the ROG phone (Review) and it has now debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 37,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. Last year, the ROG Phone was launched at nearly Rs 70,000 and the successor to the device has been priced at nearly half, which shows Asus' commitment to competing in the gaming smartphone space, which already has great devices such as the Black Shark 2, and Nubia Red Magic 3.

The newly launched Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with a 6.50-inch AMOLED panel that has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Unlike its predecessor, ROG Phone 2 features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, and runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it has a stock Android UI.

(Also Read - Asus ROG Phone II first impressions: Going all out in the smartphone spec race)

The smartphone comes with two air triggers and they can be customised in the gaming menu of the device. These air triggers are said to be improved as compared to last year. Sliding touch functionality is also going to be added soon.

In terms of cameras, the ROG Phone 2 features a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP and a 13 MP sensors. On the front, there is a 24 MP camera for selfies. It packs with a massive 6,000 mAh battery that supports 30 W charging. The phone has 4 Wi-Fi antennas located strategically so that even if your hands cover some of the antennas you will still get high network speeds.

Marketed as a gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 2's aggressive pricing pits it against other gaming smartphones such as the Black Shark 2, Nubia Red Magic 3 and also the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review). Let's see how the ROG Phone 2 compares to these devices based on specs.

Smartphone ROG Phone 2 OnePlus 7 Pro Red Magic 3 Black Shark 2 Display Size (inch) 6.59 6.67 6.65 6.39 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1440 x 3120 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 Pixel Density (PPI) 391 516 388 403 Display Type AMOLED Fluid AMOLED AMOLED AMOLED Dimensions (mm) 171 x 77.6 x 9.5 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 171.7 x 78.5 x 9.7 163.6 x 75 x 8.8 Weight (g) 240 206 215 205 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE Processor Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 1x2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x1.78 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 GPU Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 RAM 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB 8 GB 6,8 GB Ruggedness — Splashproof — Splashproof On-Board Memory 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB 128 GB 128, 256 GB Expandable Memory No No No No Sensors In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto) 48 MP, f/1.7 48 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes Camera Array Dual Camera Triple Camera Single Camera Dual-camera Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Secondary Camera 24 MP, f/2.2 Pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS 4320@15fps, 2160p@30/60fps, 1920fps 1080p@30fps Flash LED flash Dual-LED LED flash LED flash OS Version Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD NFC Yes Yes No No Infrared No No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, rear button Yes, In-display 3.5mm jack Yes No Yes No Radio Yes No No No USB Type Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector USB Standard USB 3.1 USB 3.1 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 6,000 4,000 5,000 4,000 Fast charging Yes, 30 W Fast Charge Yes, 30 W Warp Charge Yes, fast battery charging 27 W Yes, fast battery charging 27 W Colors Matte Black, Glossy Black Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue Black, Red, Camouflage, Red/Blue Black, Silver, Blue Prices in India Starts at Rs 37,999 Starts at Rs 48,999 Rs 35,999 Starting at Rs 39,990

Based on the spec sheet of the ROG Phone 2, we can easily see that the device is quite a beast. Talking first about the phone's trademark feature which is its 120 Hz AMOLED screen with a 10-bit HDR display, we can see that none of the competing devices are close to the phone. The OnePlus 7 Pro and Red Magic 3 have a 90-Hz AMOLED display but do not have the ROG's 10-bit HDR display, while the Black Shark 2 just has a 60 Hz display. In terms of battery as well, the ROG Phone 2 has the competition beat with its humongous 6,000 mAh battery.

The ROG Phone 2 also has the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset which is again not present in the competition, all of which run on the Snapdragon 855 chipset. Again, we will need to put the phone through its paces in our detailed review to see how fast the phone actually is and whether the Plus version makes a noticeable difference. In terms of camera, the OnePlus 7 Pro does have a triple-camera system that could, on paper, overshadow the ROG Phone 2 but we will need to do a camera comparison to be sure of that. All-in-all, Asus' aggressively priced ROG Phone 2 could be a real winner in the Indian gaming smartphone market so do stay tuned for our full review of the device.