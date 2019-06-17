Monday, June 17, 2019Back to
Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone announced in India at Rs 35,999

Nubia Red Magic 3 has a 90 Hz AMOLED display and 8 GB of RAM along with a Snapdragon 855 chipset.

tech2 News StaffJun 17, 2019 20:11:34 IST

Chinese smartphone maker Nubia has announced its new smartphone in India called the Red Magic 3. The device is targeted towards gamers and has been launched at a price of Rs 35,999 for the base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. For Rs 46,999, you can get the 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage variant. Both devices will be available on 27 June via Flipkart.

The Nubia Red Magic 3 could be the first phone in the world with an actual cooling fan.

Nubia Red Magic 3 Specs

Red Magic 3 has a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. There is no notch on the device but we see thick bezels on the top and bottom, but they serve the purpose of housing a dual-speaker setup. There is also a 3.5 mm headphone jack which supports Dolby surround sound for more immersive gaming. Apart from that the phone also has two capacitive button on the right side which can double up as air triggers to give you more controls in a game.

Inside the phone is a Snapdragon 855 chipset, and 6, 8, or even 12 GB of RAM. In India, the company is launching only the 8 GB RAM variant with internal storage up to 128 GB. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader that sits beneath a single camera system. This is the first phone ever to has an internal cooling fan to keep temperatures low and the CPU fast while gaming. Whether it works or not is something we'll have to put to the test.

In terms of software, the phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with a nearly stock-Android UI. The phone also has a toggle on the top right to go into 'Game Launcher' which takes you into a custom gaming UI wherein you can change the fan speed, get your games organised, setup 4D shock and more.

This camera is the Sony IMX586 sensor which can click 48 MP photos while on the front there is a 16 MP sensor. Red Magic 3 will come with a lightweight version of Android Pie and also with a massive 5,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast charging.

