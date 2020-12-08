tech2 News Staff

Reliance Jio has plans to launch 5G services in the second half of 2021, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani confirmed on Tuesday. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2021, Ambani said policy steps are needed to accelerate an early rollout of 5G, and to make it affordable and available everywhere. "I assure you that Jio will pioneer the 5G Revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by an indigenous-developed network, hardware and technology components. Jio's 5G service will be a testimony to your inspiring vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Ambani said.

For the uninitiated, Qualcomm and Reliance Jio Platforms have announced that they are working together to develop indigenous 5G solutions and network infrastructure for India. During the test, Jio and Qualcomm reportedly achieved "over a 1 Gbps milestone" on Reliance Jio's 5GNR software leveraging the Qualcomm 5G RAN platforms.

With 5G, users will get higher data rates, low latency communications and enhanced digital experiences across a wide array of connected devices that includes 5G enabled smartphones, enterprise laptops, AR/VR products, vertical IoT solutions.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

(With inputs from PTI)