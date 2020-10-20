tech2 News Staff

Qualcomm and Reliance Jio Platforms have announced that they are working together to develop indigenous 5G solutions and network infrastructure for India. During the test, Jio and Qualcomm reportedly achieved "over a 1 Gbps milestone" on Reliance Jio's 5GNR software leveraging the Qualcomm 5G RAN platforms. According to Qualcomm, with 5G, users will get higher data rates, low latency communications and enhanced digital experiences across a wide array of connected devices that includes 5G enabled smartphones, enterprise laptops, AR/VR products, vertical IoT solutions.

Currently, only a handful of countries, including the USA, South Korea, Australia, Switzerland and Germany are able to offer 1 Gbps speeds to 5G customers.

Mathew Oommen, President & Board of Directors at Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited speaks at the @Qualcomm #5G Summit 2020 https://t.co/meQlPR2ebZ — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) October 20, 2020



Mathew Oommen, president, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said in a statement, “We are excited about working with Qualcomm Technologies in developing new generation cloud native 5G RAN technology that is truly open and software defined. The development of secure RAN solutions with Qualcomm Technologies combined with Jio Platforms and scale provides the ideal combination for local manufacturing and for accelerating the realization of Atmanirbhar Bharat for an inclusive 5G nation.”

The companies have not given any timeline as to by when can we expect the rollout of 5G in India. Qualcomm platforms, as claimed by the company, offer support for a wide range of infrastructure including macro base stations, MIMO, small cells and so on. It also offers feature support for all key frequency bands on sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum.

“Qualcomm Technologies aims to deliver cutting-edge technology for virtualized, flexible and interoperable 5G infrastructure across the globe. We recently achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5GNR product, leveraging our Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms, and we look forward to expanding our efforts with Reliance Jio to enable flexible and scalable 5G RAN deployments. Ecosystem collaborations like this play a critical role in allowing operators and industry verticals to quickly and easily add 5G network coverage and capacity where and when it is needed most.” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

In July 2020, Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Inc, announced an investment in Jio Platforms. The investment was aimed to deepen the ties between Qualcomm and Jio Platforms and to support Jio Platforms on its journey to rollout advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Indian customers.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost