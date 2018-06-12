Xiaomi has just announced the very selfie-centric budget smartphone, the Redmi Y2, in India for a price of Rs 9,999 for the 3+32 GB model and Rs 4+64 GB model. Now this phone has already seen the light of day in China, albeit under a different name.

Back in 2014, Moto G was the budget smartphone to buy. It came with buttery smooth stock Android at a time when every other manufacturer was busy skinning their smartphones with custom operating systems.

Now for quite some time, Xiaomi has been perhaps the king of budget smartphones in India and rightly so given its philosophy of providing great hardware for low prices.

However, it would seem that there is a new player in town that, at least on paper, could give Xiaomi a run for its money. There has been a lot of hype currently about the Realme 1 smartphone and it is tipped to be a more than a worthy competitor to rivals Xiaomi and Honor in the under Rs 10,000 price range.

While we haven't gone around to reviewing the Oppo Realme 1, we have reviewed the Redmi Y2 and concluded that has a great selfie camera along with one of the best rear cameras in the under-Rs 10,000 categories. Some more phones which that can be considered as rivals to the Redmi Y2 are Xiaomi's own Redmi Note 5 and also the Moto G6 Play.

A quick look at the spec sheet shows that Redmi Note 5 and Y2 have nearly the same hardware configuration of 3 GB/ 4 GB of RAM + 32 GB/ 64 GB of internal storage along with the Snapdragon 625 SoC. The Moto G6 Play has weaker Snapdragon 430 SoC that’s paired with 2 GB / 3 GB of RAM and 16 GB / 32 GB of internal storage. The Oppo Realme 1, on paper, tops all these phones in terms of hardware with its Helio P60 SoC along with GB/ 4 GB of RAM + 32 GB/ 64 GB of internal storage.

But who amongst them is the budget smartphone king? Let's have a look at a comparison of their spec sheets. To be noted here, this comparison is only based on specs offered by the smartphone on paper. Real world tests may differ.

Smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Realme 1 Moto G6 Play Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Display Size (inch) 6 6 5.7 6 Resolution (pixels) 1440 x 720 2,160 x 1,080 1440 x 720 2,160 x 1,080 Pixel Density (PPI) 269 403 282 403 Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) 160.7 x 77.3 x 8.1 156.5 x 75.2 x 7.8 158.5 x 75.5 x 8.1 154.4 x 72.2 x 9 Weight (g) 170 155 175 180 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / HSPA / VoLTE GSM / HSPA / VoLTE GSM / HSPA / VoLTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Helio P60 Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 8 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 8 x 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 8 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU Adreno 506 Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 505 Adreno 506 RAM 3, 4 GB 3,4 GB 2,3 GB 3, 4 GB On-Board Memory 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB 16,32 GB 32, 64 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Sensors Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Rear Camera 12 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP 13 MP, f/2.2 13 MP, f/2.0 12 MP, f/2.2 Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Selfie Camera 16 MP 8 MP 8 MP 5 MP Video Capture 1080p 1080p 1080p 1080p Flash LED LED LED LED OS Version Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Bluetooth v4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR v4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR NFC No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, rear No Yes Yes, rear 3.5 mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes FM Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes USB Type micro-USB micro-USB micro-USB micro-USB USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 3,080 3,410 4,000 4,000 Quick Charge No No No No Colors Rose Gold, Elegant Gold, Dark Grey Diamond Black, Solar Red, Moonlight Silver Deep Indigo, Silver, Flash Gray, Gold Black, Gold, Blue, Rose Gold Prices in India Starting at Rs 9,999 Starting at Rs 9,999 Starting at Rs 11,999 Starting at Rs 9,999

So which phone seems to be the best? Well on paper the Oppo Realme 1 seems to steal the glory from the Redmi Y2 and Redmi Note 5 in terms of hardware. The Moto G6 Play doesn't give much competition with its low powered Snapdragon 430 SoC. In terms of camera the Redmi Y2 seems to be ahead of its competion with its 16 MP front camera and dual 12 MP + 5 MP setup at the back. The Redmi Note 5 and Oppo Realme 1 do have FHD+ displays which is absent in both the Y2 and Moto G6 Play.

It can be said that the Moto G6 Play, on paper, comes last when compared to the other three smartphones. The competition between the Realme 1, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Y2 is close as each phone offers something that the other doesn't. However, the fact that Oppo is giving such intense competition in the budget segment should be a worrying factor for Xiaomi.