Xiaomi is reportedly bringing the Redmi Y2 to India on 7 June. In line with previous reports, the smartphone has been launched as Redmi S2 in China. Recently, Xiaomi has also teased the smartphone on Twitter. And now, the prices of the smartphones has been leaked online.

A 15-year old leakster, Ishan Agarwal, has tweeted the specification and price of the expected smartphone in India. He tweeted the images of the smartphone and confirmed that the Xiaomi Redmi S2 is launching as Redmi Y2 in India.

The tweet mentions three colour variants and specifications of the device. According to the Tweet, the smartphone will come in a Dark grey, gold and rose color variant.

Reportedly, the device also has variants differentiated on basis of RAM and storage. There will apparently be a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, and a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

I can confirm that Redmi S2 is indeed launching in India as the Redmi Y2! It will be available in 3 colours options : Dark Grey, Gold & Rose Gold and 2 storage variants : 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM & 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage.#Xiaomi#XiaomiIndia#Mi#MiIndia#Redmi#RedmiY2#XiaomiRedmiY2 pic.twitter.com/d0OmafSB2p — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) June 1, 2018

The leakster further mentioned that the price of the 3 GB and 32 GB internal storage variant is expected to be around at Rs 9,999, and the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage around Rs 11,999.

Other than that, earlier reports suggest that the smartphone will feature a 5.99-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and a a 3,080 mAh battery. With its focus on selfie, the Redmi Y2 is expected to feature 16 MP AI-powered selfie camera, and a vertically aligned 12 MP + 5 MP sensors on the rear side of the device.

Other features expected are dual-SIM 4G VoLTE slots, space for microSD card Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a fingerprint reader place on the back, Android 8.0 Oreo with Xiaomi's custom MIUI 9 skin. The specifications are based on the Chinese version of the smartphone already launched in the country.