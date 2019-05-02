Thursday, May 02, 2019Back to
Redmi X won't be the name of the company's upcoming Snapdragon 855-powered phone

The upcoming Redmi flagship could be unveiled on 14 May, the same day as the launch of the OnePlus 7.

tech2 News StaffMay 02, 2019 12:46:29 IST

A Redmi-branded smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor has been on the cards for Xiaomi for quite some time now.

Possibly taking cues from competition, a poster was recently circulated on Chinese social networking site, Weibo suggesting that this upcoming Redmi flagship will likely be called Redmi X. The poster also stated that the smartphone will launch on soon as on 14 May

However, as per a report by GizmoChina, Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing has now confirmed via a Weibo post from his personal handle that the phone will not be called Redmi X, stating that the phone in question will sport a better name.

While that means that we still don't know what Redmi's upcoming flagship will be named, the 'Redmi X' moniker could be a placeholder name for the upcoming phone with ‘X' in the name being later replaced with something more befitting.

Xiaomi General Manager, Lu Weibing's post on Weibo. Image: GizmoChina

There is also the possibility of Redmi X being a completely different device, with different specifications.

Until now, the upcoming Snapdragon 855-powered phone has been rumoured to launch on numerous occasions, with several launch dates tipped so far. However, 14 May could be a date that appears more likely, since that's the same day OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 7 series.

Lu Weibing in his Weibo post clarifying that the flagship offering won't be called the Redmi X also refrained from talking about the 14 May date, which does give us hope.

Xiaomi also recently teased an image of a Redmi smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera which led us to believe that this could very well be the Snapdragon 855-powered flagship being discussed.

As far as specifications go, the upcoming Redmi flagship will likely come with a 6.39-inch display, a Snapdragon 855 SoC accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

In the camera department, the phone is tipped to come loaded with a 32 MP shooter on the front and a triple-camera setup, including a 48 MP primary camera sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor and another 13 MP camera on the back.

