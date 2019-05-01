tech2 News Staff

Soon after launching the Realme 3 Pro in India, Realme is now planning on expanding its product lineup to the Chinese market.

The company recently posted a new teaser video on its Weibo page which reveals a new phone that will likely be the Oppo spinoff's first phone to feature a nearly bezel-less design and a pop-up front facing camera.

As per a report by GSMArena, last week, a Realme device with a similar display and pop-up camera showed up on the TENAA website bearing the RMX1901 model number.

Realme’s Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase, has now confirmed via a Weibo post that this upcoming phone will be called the Realme X.

It appears quite probable that the smartphone with a pop-up camera in the Realme promo video is the Realme X, despite the lack of an official confirmation. The Realme CMO's post also suggests that the Realme X has a bezel-less display that delivers a full-screen experience.

Not a lot is known about the phone so far in terms of hardware but the TENAA listing did give away a few specifics. The smartphone will likely come equipped with a 6.5-inch display OLED display that sports a Full HD+ resolution. Additionally, no rear-mounted fingerprint sensor can be spotted on the phone’s back suggesting that the phone will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The upcoming Realme handset is rumoured to be a flagship device, which could be running on the latest Snapdragon 855 SoC. Images of the phone via TENAA suggest it could come equipped with a dual-rear camera setup and a single 16 MP sensor for selfies. The phone will also be powered by 3,680 mAh battery with support for VOOC fast charging. It is expected to launch running on ColorOS 6 on top of Android 9 Pie.

Given the fact that the phone's also passed through TENAA, we could see Realme launch the phone as soon as May.

