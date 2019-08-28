tech2 News Staff

Earlier this month, Realme showed off its first-ever 64 MP camera at an event in New Delhi. And now days later, it has officially announced the name of the smartphone that will sport the new camera setup — Realme XT. The company has unveiled the smartphone today and has said that the device will be launched first in India.

As the name suggests, the Realme XT is part of the recently-announced X-series by the company. We already know that the smartphone uses Samsung’s latest ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor for the 64 MP camera. The sensor uses the highest resolution in Samsung’s 0.8μm-pixel image sensor lineup and also features the “industry’s highest resolution” lens. The 64 MP sensor will be the primary lens in a quad-camera setup at the rear of the Realme XT.

Besides that, Realme has also revealed that the Realme XT will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. Additionally, the smartphone will feature a Realme X-like in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme XT will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery a support for a 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge.

In terms of design and display, Realme says that the Realme XT will feature a 3D glass hyperbola curve back design, and a Super AMOLED dewdrop full-screen display with a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio.

As of now, Realme has not announced the price and availability of the smartphone. We expect to hear more about the smartphone in the first week of September.

