Vivo Z1 Pro available on open sale on Flipkart, Vivo website: Offers and pricing

RAM and storage configurations for the devices include 4 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB.


tech2 News StaffAug 05, 2019 08:56:37 IST

Last month, Vivo launched the first smartphone under its new Z-series in India — Vivo Z1 Pro. The smartphone is priced starting Rs 14,999 and caters to the smartphone gamers in that segment. After going up on a few flash sale, likely making way for the upcoming Vivo S1, the Vivo Z1 Pro has been put up for an open sale on Flipkart and Vivo's online website.

Vivo Z1 Pro pricing and offers

Vivo Z1 Pro's price starts at Rs 14,990 for 4 GB + 64 GB model, Rs 16,990 for 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and Rs 17,990 for 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. In terms of colour options, it comes in variants — Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue.

On Vivo's website, Jio users can get a cashback of Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the smartphone, but this cashback will be in the form of vouchers which will be Rs 150 each. You can use these vouchers to recharge your phone from the MyJio app. Vodafone and Idea subscribers can get a cashback of Rs 3,750.

If you buy the smartphone from Flipkart, you will give a five percent cashback if paid via Axis Bank credit card or HDFC Bank debit card.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications and features

The Vivo Z1 Pro is said to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera giving it a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In terms of processing, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 712 SoC which is a first for any device in the country and it is backed by a capable Adreno 616 GPU. RAM and storage configurations for the devices include 4 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB.

Camera-wise the device has a triple-camera setup with 16 MP main lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and 2 MP bokeh camera. On the front of the device, there is a 32 MP selfie camera which can take AI-enabled portrait shots.

One more special thing about the device happens to be the 5,000 mAh battery that the device has along with the 18W fast-charging support. Software-wise the device will be running on Android 9.0 Pie which will be overlayed with the company's proprietary FunTouchOS. The phone also has gaming enhancement features such as Game Cube and eSports mode which will optimise your gaming experience on the phone.

