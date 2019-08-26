Monday, August 26, 2019Back to
Redmi Note 8 Pro new leaks suggests that its battery lasts for more than two days

Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to unveil on 29 August and it might have a 4,500 mAh battery capacity.


tech2 News StaffAug 26, 2019 16:48:28 IST

Redmi is all set to launch its new lineup in the next few days (29 August) and the leaks regarding these upcoming devices are piling up. From earlier leaks, we know that Redmi Note 8 Pro might feature a 64 MP camera, MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and might come with a liquid cooling feature.

Now, Xiaomi President Lin Bin shared a post on Weibo, that depicted the battery performance of Redmi Note 8 Pro. The image shared shows the usage history of Redmi Note 8 Pro where it was constantly active on 4G network and was also connected to WiFi. As per this image, the smartphone ran for two days straight using only 60 percent of its battery.

Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the successor of Redmi Note 7 Pro. Image: Tech2.

The smartphone reportedly comes with 4,500 mAh battery capacity. It is expected to come in dark green colour variant with a design similar to Redmi K20 Pro (Review).

Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to come with a 4,500 mAh battery capacity Image: Weibo.

Redmi Note 8 is also expected to launch alongside Redmi Note 8 Pro. Redmi Note 8 is likely to come with a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48 MP camera sensor and Snapdragon 655 processor.

Redmi's first-ever smart TV with 70 inch display might also be launched on 29 August with these smartphones.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

