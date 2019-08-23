tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is going to announce the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro on 29 August in China and few features for the device have already been confirmed. We know that the phone will be powered by the new MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and now we are hearing about a new feature that will be focussed towards mobile gaming.

As per a poster revealed by Xiaomi on its official Weibo page, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with a liquid cooling feature. The company claims that this will keep the phone about 4- 6 degrees cooler enabling longer durations of gaming without a drop in performance.

Recently a poster spotted by GizmoChina, revealed the rear side of the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro, in what appears like an aqua green colour. The phone looks to be coming with three cameras one of which is speculated to be the 64 MP sensor. One can also spot a physical fingerprint scanner just below the three-camera module.

According to the same Gizmochina report, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun calls the Redmi Note 8 Pro a 'four-shot small diamond,' which is a clear give-away of the quad-camera setup on the back.

Xiaomi also dropped a hint of a possible 108 MP sensor on an upcoming Mi smartphone, according to XDA Developers.

