Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro confirmed to come with a liquid cooling feature for gaming

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun calls the Redmi Note 8 Pro a 'four-shot small diamond' pointing towards quad cameras.


tech2 News StaffAug 23, 2019 12:49:18 IST

Xiaomi is going to announce the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro on 29 August in China and few features for the device have already been confirmed. We know that the phone will be powered by the new MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and now we are hearing about a new feature that will be focussed towards mobile gaming.

Redmi Note 8 Pro poster. Image: Redmi

As per a poster revealed by Xiaomi on its official Weibo page, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with a liquid cooling feature. The company claims that this will keep the phone about 4- 6 degrees cooler enabling longer durations of gaming without a drop in performance.

Liquid cooling on Note 8 Pro. Weibo

Recently a poster spotted by GizmoChina, revealed the rear side of the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro, in what appears like an aqua green colour. The phone looks to be coming with three cameras one of which is speculated to be the 64 MP sensorOne can also spot a physical fingerprint scanner just below the three-camera module.

According to the same Gizmochina report, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun calls the Redmi Note 8 Pro a 'four-shot small diamond,' which is a clear give-away of the quad-camera setup on the back.

Xiaomi also dropped a hint of a possible 108 MP sensor on an upcoming Mi smartphone, according to XDA Developers. 

