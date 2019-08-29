tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is hosting an event in China today to launch the Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi TV, and the RedmiBook 14 Refresh laptop. The event will be held at the company's headquarters in Beijing and will begin at 2 pm CST Asia, which is 11:30 am IST.

Xiaomi will be live streaming the event on its Weibo page and on its official website. However, going by all of Xiaomi's events in China, the event will be in Chinese, and the live stream videos will most likely not include any English subtitles.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro: What to expect

The Redmi Note 8 series is believed to compete with the recently-announced Realme XT that sports a 64 MP quad-camera setup. Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are also believed to feature a quad-camera setup with a primary 64 MP sensor.

A recent leak about the Redmi Note 8 Pro also revealed that the device will feature a 6.53-inch IPS LCD with 1080 x 2340 resolution. Something which the company has already confirmed is the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset on the device and the leak adds that the phone will have 6 GB/8 GB of RAM and 64 GB/128 GB of storage variants.

In terms of optics, the phone is said to have a quad-camera setup 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device is said to have a 20 MP selfie snapper. Battery-wise the phone is said to have a 4,500 mAh capacity battery which supports 18W fast charging. The phone also includes other features such as NFC, IR blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, superlinear speaker and smart PA.

Xiaomi recently also confirmed that Redmi Note 8 will come with better cameras, better battery life and a higher screen-to-body ratio than the Note 7 series. It is also expected that the Redmi Note 8 will be accompanied by the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A as well.

Redmi TV, RedmiBook 14 Refresh: What to expect

As of now, all we know for sure about the Redmi TV is that at least one model of the TV will have a 70-inch screen. This was confirmed by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun. We could also expect other variants of the TV with smaller displays. Teasers have also revealed that the Redmi TV may feature a pop-up camera for video calls.

As for the RedmiBook 14 laptop, it is expected to be powered by 10th-generation Intel Core processors. The laptop is believed to be a refreshed version of the existing RedmiBook 14, and besides the chipset will apparently feature the same specifications such as a 14-inch full-HD screen, Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics, and 8 GB of RAM.

