Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro specs reportedly revealed in new leaked document

Some of the details of the Note 8 Pro have already been confirmed by the company themselves over the past week.


tech2 News StaffAug 27, 2019 13:55:40 IST

The latest phone from Redmi called the Redmi Note 8 Pro is about to be revealed on 29 August in China and the leaks about the device are coming in heaps. The latest is a leaked document which reveals the full specifications of the device and although it doesn't mention a price, based on specs we can take a healthy guess.

Redmi Note 8 Pro poster. Image: Redmi

Some of the details of the Note 8 Pro have already been confirmed by the company themselves over the past week. The leaked document, obtained by Twitter user Xiaomishka shows that the device is said to have Gorilla Glass protection on its front and rear and it is equipped with reinforced corners for protection against drops. As for colour options, the phone is said to have three which are namely the Ice Jade, Fritillaria White and Electro-optic Ash.

The document reveals that the phone has dimensions of 161.3 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm and is said to weigh 199 gms. The phone is said to have a 6.53-inch IPS LCD with 1080 x 2340 resolution. Something which the company has already confirmed is the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset on the device and the leak adds that the phone will have  6 GB / 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB/ 128 GB of storage variants.

In terms of optics, the phone is said to have a quad-camera setup 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro lens and 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device is said to have a 20 MP selfie snapper. Battery-wise the phone is said to have a 4,500 mAh capacity battery which supports 18W fast charging. The phone also includes other features such as NFC, IR blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, superlinear speaker and smart PA.

While pricing is not known, earlier leaks point towards the Redmi Note 8 Pro starting at a price of CNY 1,799 which is approximately Rs 18,000. We should know for sure on Thursday.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

