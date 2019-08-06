tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched quite a handful of budget-friendly smartphones including Redmi Note 7s (Review), Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) and others in the past year. Now, Redmi has confirmed working on the next generation phone in the series — Redmi Note 8 — which will apparently be more powerful than other smartphones in the market.

In response to a Weibo post, the Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing said that Redmi Note 8 is in development right now. And from what we could translate, he added that "it is much stronger than the next door, rest assured". This was reported by ITHomes.

It is expected that this smartphone might come with MediaTek Helio G90T processor as we heard that Redmi will be launching a gaming smartphone soon. A Redmi gaming smartphone was confirmed when Xiaomi CEO Manu Jian tweeted about the same.

Super excited: all-new @MediaTek #Helio #G90 & #G90T were

launched today! These are amazing #gaming chipsets - Cortex A76 CPU, Mali G76 GPU & Antutu > 220K. 🚀 We'll launch a phone with the incredible, high performance G90T. Get ready for ultimate gaming!#Xiaomi ❤️ #Mediatek pic.twitter.com/z9WUDNw0lG — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 30, 2019

If we look at the recent news, the company is also going to launch a smartphone with 64 MP camera but we are not sure whether it is Redmi Note 8 or not.

Xiaomi has also recently announced that it crossed a benchmark of selling 5M units of Redmi Note 7 series worldwide since the launch of its first smartphone in February this year.



Since Redmi follows the six months cycle, it is being speculated that Redmi Note 7 was launched in February which makes August an appropriate time to launch another smartphone.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.