Redmi Note 8 confirmed, official says it will be more powerful than its competitors

Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi Note 8 is expected to come with the MediaTek Helio G90T processor.


tech2 News StaffAug 06, 2019 10:16:01 IST

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched quite a handful of budget-friendly smartphones including Redmi Note 7s (Review), Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) and others in the past year. Now, Redmi has confirmed working on the next generation phone in the series — Redmi Note 8 — which will apparently be more powerful than other smartphones in the market.

In response to a Weibo post, the Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing said that Redmi Note 8 is in development right now. And from what we could translate, he added that "it is much stronger than the next door, rest assured". This was reported by ITHomes.

Redmi Note 7 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar

It is expected that this smartphone might come with MediaTek Helio G90T processor as we heard that Redmi will be launching a gaming smartphone soon. A Redmi gaming smartphone was confirmed when Xiaomi CEO Manu Jian tweeted about the same.

If we look at the recent news, the company is also going to launch a smartphone with 64 MP camera but we are not sure whether it is Redmi Note 8 or not.

Xiaomi has also recently announced that it crossed a benchmark of selling 5M units of Redmi Note 7 series worldwide since the launch of its first smartphone in February this year.

Since Redmi follows the six months cycle, it is being speculated that Redmi Note 7 was launched in February which makes August an appropriate time to launch another smartphone.

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

