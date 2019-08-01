Thursday, August 01, 2019Back to
Redmi Note 7 Pro goes on open sale on Flipkart and Mi.com, pricing starts at 13,999

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC and features a massive 4,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffAug 01, 2019 18:13:20 IST

Launched back in February this year, Xiaomi has announced an open sale for its  Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review)The company today announced the sale on Twitter. Along with this sale, Xiaomi also said that they have sold 5 million units of Redmi Note 7 Pro in a matter of five months. The smartphone is available in three storage variants and the pricing starts at Rs 13,999. Redmi Note 7 Pro is now available for purchase on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Pricing and sale offers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in two variants, the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999, 6 GB + 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999, while the higher-end 6 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999. Both variants come in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

Redmi Note 7 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar

In terms of offers, the company website is offering Airtel double data offer where Airtel customers will receive up to 1,120 GB 4G data and unlimited calling. Flipkart is offering a five percent cashback if you buy this device via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card or HDFC Bank debit card.

 

 

 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications and features

As for the specifications, the phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor. A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. The Note 7 Pro was also the first phone to feature a Type-C USB port in the Redmi series.

The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.

Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


