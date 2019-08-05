tech2 News Staff

Days after Realme announced that it will be showing off the technology behind its 64 MP camera on 8 August, a Redmi poster has leaked that hints at its first 64 MP camera smartphone being unveiled on 7 August. As the leaked poster suggests, this event will be hosted in China only, for now.

The poster was leaked on Weibo and was shared on Twitter by user Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). The poster has a camera shutter design with a tagline that reads “Images of The Future”. At the top-right corner sits the Redmi and Mi logos.

And so begins the competition. Xiaomi to introduce the new camera tech on August 8.#redmi #xiaomi pic.twitter.com/j68rnBOqCI — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 4, 2019

Sharma corrected the date in the tweet.

*August 7 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 4, 2019

(This is why people ask for the edit button on Twitter.)

Notably, similar to Realme's scheduled event on 8 August, the Redmi event will also likely be just a demonstration of the new camera technology. The smartphone may not be launched as yet. According to GizmoChina, the rough translation of the text on the leaked poster is that the event will be a showcase of the future of mobile photography and not the phone itself.

A recent leak also suggested that Samsung is joining the 64 MP camera bandwagon too. According to the report, Samsung may launch a 64 MP camera-sporting Galaxy A series phone by September or October this year. This rumour makes sense too considering the company unveiled its 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor earlier this year. The camera technology will apparently be featured on the Samsung Galaxy A70s.

