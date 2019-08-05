Monday, August 05, 2019Back to
Redmi may reveal its first smartphone with 64 MP camera on 7 August in China

Realme is also scheduled to unveil the camera technology behind its first 64 MP camera on 8 August.


tech2 News StaffAug 05, 2019 08:05:42 IST

Days after Realme announced that it will be showing off the technology behind its 64 MP camera on 8 August, a Redmi poster has leaked that hints at its first 64 MP camera smartphone being unveiled on 7 August. As the leaked poster suggests, this event will be hosted in China only, for now.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3. Image:tech2/Omkar Patne (Representational Image)

The poster was leaked on Weibo and was shared on Twitter by user Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). The poster has a camera shutter design with a tagline that reads “Images of The Future”. At the top-right corner sits the Redmi and Mi logos.

Sharma corrected the date in the tweet.

(This is why people ask for the edit button on Twitter.)

Notably, similar to Realme's scheduled event on 8 August, the Redmi event will also likely be just a demonstration of the new camera technology. The smartphone may not be launched as yet. According to GizmoChina, the rough translation of the text on the leaked poster is that the event will be a showcase of the future of mobile photography and not the phone itself.

A recent leak also suggested that Samsung is joining the 64 MP camera bandwagon too. According to the report, Samsung may launch a 64 MP camera-sporting Galaxy A series phone by September or October this year. This rumour makes sense too considering the company unveiled its 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor earlier this year. The camera technology will apparently be featured on the Samsung Galaxy A70s.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

