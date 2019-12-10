Tuesday, December 10, 2019Back to
Redmi Note 8 and Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12 pm at Rs 9,999 and 7,999 respectively

Both Redmi Note 8 will go on sale on Amazon and Redmi 8 will be available on Flipkart.


tech2 News StaffDec 10, 2019 10:02:59 IST

Redmi launched its Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro a few days back in India. The highlight of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is that it is equipped with a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the back. The other phone — Redmi Note 8 — also comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor. Both smartphones come with an 18W fast charging support.

The highlight of Redmi 8 (Review) is that it is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset.

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro pricing

The Redmi Note 8 (Review) comes in two storage variants —  4 GB + 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon and Mi.com at 12.00 pm today.

Redmi Note 8 and Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12 pm at Rs 9,999 and 7,999 respectively

Redmi Note 8 has a 4,000 mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging in-built along with a Type-C port.

Redmi 8 comes in 4 GB RAM  + 64 GB internal storage variant which is priced at Rs 7,999.

The smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart and Mi.comIt is available in three colour variants — Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.

(Also read: Redmi Note 8 Pro first impressions: Has the potential to shake up sub-Rs 20,000 segment)

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The Redmi Note 8 (Review) comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPLS LCD panel with a teardrop notch on the front and a minuscule chin at the bottom. The phone uses the Snapdragon 665 chipset to power the device and it has RAM options starting from 4 GB going up to 6 GB with storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB. The device will be launched in four colour options Space Black, Neptune Blue, Cosmic Purple and Moonlight White.

There is also a quad-camera setup on the Note 8 with a 48 MP primary sensor including a wide-angle, macro and telephoto sensors which have resolutions of 8 MP, 2 MP and 2 MP respectively. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging in-built along with a Type-C port. The Redmi Note 8 also has Alexa integration.

Redmi 8 specifications

The Redmi 8 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and the version on sale is paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. All of this draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery.

The rear features a 12 MP f/1.8 primary camera paired with a 2 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is an 8 MP unit. A fingerprint sensor can also be found on the rear. Storage can be expanded via microSD to 512 GB. A USB Type-C port handles charging and data transfer duties. The phone is running the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.

