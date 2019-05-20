tech2 News Staff

Following the success of the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi is launching yet another budget smartphone under the Note 7 series at 12 noon today — the Redmi Note 7S.

Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of the Redmi Note 7S in India since last week. The company isn't hosting a formal launch event as such for the phone but a soft launch is expected to be streamed live on a dedicated microsite for the phone on Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: All we know so far

From what has been revealed so far, the highlight of the Redmi Note 7S is said to be the presence of a 48 MP camera, similar to the one seen on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain also shared a teaser holding the phone up in his hands, revealing a design language similar to the Note 7 Series.

The teaser shared by Jain also shows a dual-rear camera setup, which is aligned vertically. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor — all of which should be familiar if you've seen any 2019 Redmi device. The tweet also mentions that the phone's display will be protected by a Corning Glass Glass 5.

The feeling when you get your hands on #RedmiNote7S. 😀 I generally don't dress up like this, but posing with this amazing #48MP camera phone is special. 😇 How do you like this steaming hot Red coloured Gorilla Glass 5 back? 🔥 Launch on Monday!#Xiaomi ❤️ #48MPForEveryone pic.twitter.com/BsHlwEJahM — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 17, 2019

And of course, you can't miss the red colour variant that the teased image shares.

Xiaomi also released initial camera samples from the Redmi Note 7S, which reveals photo samples shot in low-light conditions and few in daylight.

As per our best guesses, the Redmi Note 7S is expected to be a variant that will sit between the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Meanwhile, the company has also been planning to introduce a phone rocking a Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G chipset in India. But we are not sure if that is the same Redmi Note 7S or is there another mid-range phone from Redmi in the pipeline.

(Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro camera comparison: 48 MP camera blows away the competition)

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.