tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is launching a new smartphone under the Note 7 series – the Redmi Note 7S. The company officially announced that the device will be unveiled on 20 May. While we have an idea about some of the specifications of the device, but days ahead of launch, some official live images of the phone and camera samples have been released by the company.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S official image teased

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has recently posted the first official image of the upcoming Redmi Note 7S on Twitter. The image reveals a very similar design to the Redmi Note 7.

Also, as we guessed before, the tweet also shows a dual-rear camera setup, which is aligned vertically. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The tweet also mentions that the phone's display will be protected by a Corning Glass Glass 5.

And of course, you can't miss the red colour variant that the teased image shares.

The feeling when you get your hands on #RedmiNote7S. 😀 I generally don't dress up like this, but posing with this amazing #48MP camera phone is special. 😇 How do you like this steaming hot Red coloured Gorilla Glass 5 back? 🔥 Launch on Monday!#Xiaomi ❤️ #48MPForEveryone pic.twitter.com/BsHlwEJahM — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 17, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S camera samples teased

Xiaomi has also released the camera samples of the Redmi Note 7S, which shows some samples in low-light conditions and few in daylight.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: All we know so far

Similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7S' highlight is also going to be a 48 MP camera (with probably the same Sony IMX586 sensor). The Redmi Note 7S is expected to be a variant that will sit between the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Meanwhile, the company has also been planning to introduce a phone rocking a Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G chipset in India. But we are not sure if that is the same Redmi Note 7S or is there another mid-range phone from Redmi in the pipeline.

