tech2 News Staff

Redmi phones are all the rage right now in the country and Xiaomi had a winner on its hands with the release of the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) which sold out in mere minutes during its flash sales.

Redmi is also going to foray into the flagship segment as well with a Snapdragon 855 powered device soon. Now we are hearing about a Redmi device that could come with a pop-up camera.

As per a Weibo post, a Redmi phone has been spotted with a Snapdragon 730 SoC which is a chipset that has just recently been announced. The same chipset will also power the Galaxy A80 smartphone. The post reveals that the phone is going to sport a triple-camera setup with one of the sensors being a Sony IMX 586 sensor with 48 MP resolution. One more thing revealed is that the phone will come with a 4,000 mAh battery which has become a staple feature for Redmi Note-series phones.

There was also a leaked image in the same post which shows the case of the purported device having a cutout for what possibly looks like a pop-up selfie camera. There is also a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

What will this phone be called? It is not the Redmi Pro as that device will not be coming with a pop-out camera. It doesn't appear to be the Redmi Y3 either, as that device will most likely come in the sub Rs 10,000 price category going by the earlier gen Y-series smartphones. Perhaps this is going to be a new series which will mean that the already loaded Redmi lineup will be even more crowded. In any case, we should know more about this device soon.

