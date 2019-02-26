Tuesday, February 26, 2019 Back to
Redmi Note 7 rumoured to launch in India alongside Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go

The Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Youth Edition might also join Xiaomi's launch line-up.

tech2 News Staff Feb 26, 2019 19:08:21 IST

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 is all set to launch in India on 28 February at 12 noon at an event held in New Delhi. The phone had also popped up on Flipkart, which is teasing the launch but isn't giving out the exact specifications of the phone.

Now as per a report in GizmoChina, Xiaomi is also rumoured to launch the Redmi Note 7 ProRedmi Go and Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Youth Edition in India alongside the Redmi Note 7 on Thursday. The Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Youth Edition might be priced at Rs 1,499.

Redmi Note 7 with 48 Mp camera confirmed to launch in India on 28 February. Image: Xiaomi India Twitter

Redmi Note 7 Pro

The leak mentions that the Redmi Note 7 of China might launch as the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. As the Note 7 has already been released in China, the specifications and design aren't a secret.

The phone arguably offers some amazing features for its price including a 48 MP primary camera, glass-encased body and a tall 6.3-inch display.

Redmi Note 7 was launched in China for a price starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs 10,000) for the 3 GB RAM variant. In India, it is expected to debut in two models including a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage option at about Rs 13,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage option at about Rs 16,999.

The budget-friendly smartphone sports a dual camera array at the back comprising a 48 MP + 5 MP setup. It has a 13 MP front-facing AI0-enabled camera for shooting selfies.

Redmi Note 7 Pro. Image: GizmoChina

The 6.3-inch display on the phone has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 450 nits of brightness.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that can handle day-to-day tasks with ease. Redmi Note 7 packs a big 4,000 mAh battery and supports Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 technology.

The phone is expected to come in Black, Gradient Blue and Gradient Red colours in India.

Redmi Note 7

The leak mentions that the Redmi Note 7 will be made available in two storage options  3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. These models are expected to be priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

Also, the smartphone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 636 chipset which powers the Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones in India.

On the camera front, it might be equipped with an f/2.2 aperture Sony IMX486 12 MP unit sensor on the rear and a front-facing 13 MP unit.

The report further states that the phone will arrive in Black, Blue and Red colours.

Redmi Note 7.

Redmi Go

As per previous rumours, the alleged Redmi Go seems to take design cues (except for a plain back panel) from Xiaomi's affordable smartphone, the Redmi 4A. A single rear camera can be seen placed on the top left corner with a flash module alongside.

The phone is rumoured to feature a 5-inch LCD display and come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor which will be paired with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of native storage.

Redmi Go.

The phone is said to sport an 8 MP primary camera with an LED flash and a 5 MP front-facing camera. On the software front, the phone is tipped to run Android Go, which will be based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It is said to be packing a 3,000 mAh battery and is expected to be available in two colour options  Black and Blue. The price for the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Go is estimated to be around Rs 5,000.

As per GizmoChina, for the first three months after launch, it is expected to be available with a price tag of Rs 3,499 in India.

