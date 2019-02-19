Tuesday, February 19, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 with 48 MP rear camera teased on Flipkart ahead of launch

The Redmi Note 7 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset.

tech2 News Staff Feb 19, 2019 17:11:00 IST

Redmi Note 7 is finally set to launch in India on 28 February at 12 noon at an event held in New Delhi. The phone has already been unveiled in China in January.

Now the company has put up a page on Flipkart teasing the launch of the phone. It doesn't give out the exact specifications of the phone, but as the smartphone has already been released in China, the specifications and design aren't a secret.

Redmi Note 7. Image: Flipkart

Redmi Note 7. Image: Flipkart

There is also a page created on the Mi website with the countdown to the launch.

Both the pages have the notify option.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has also been on the rumour mill for quite sometime now, but there is no official launch date given out yet.

Redmi Note 7 Specifications

The phone arguably offers some of the best features for its price including a 48 MP primary camera, glass-encased body and a tall 6.3-inch display.

Redmi Note 7 was launched in China for a price starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs 10,000) for the 3 GB RAM. The budget-friendly smartphone sports dual camera array at the back comprising of a 48 MP + 5 MP setup. It has a 13 MP front-facing AI enabled camera for shooting selfies.

The 6.3-inch display on the phone has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 450 nits of brightness.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that can handle day-to-day tasks with ease. Redmi Note 7 packs a big 4,000 mAh battery and support Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 technology.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

also see

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro might offer up to 18W fast charging, may come with a UD scanner

Feb 19, 2019

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 India launch date finally revealed, to debut on 28 February

Feb 14, 2019

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 7 to launch in India soon, could be priced starting at Rs 9,999

Feb 09, 2019

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 India launch reportedly postponed to March, expected to cost around Rs 10,000

Feb 12, 2019

Samsung

Redmi apparently mocks Samsung's Galaxy M-series with AnTuTu score comparisons

Feb 09, 2019

Moto Z4 Play

Moto Z4 Play expected to feature a Snapdragon 675 SoC and a 48 MP rear camera

Feb 06, 2019

science

OCD Week

OCD Week 2019: A mental health condition that's far more than a knack for tidiness

Feb 19, 2019

Packaging

From the same species that built airplanes comes the deathtrap that is 'packaging'

Feb 19, 2019

Healthcare & AI

AI in Healthcare: Why maternal & child healthcare is a priority focus area in India

Feb 19, 2019

Asteroid sample

Asteroid Ryugu to eat a bullet from JAXA's Hayabusa 2 probe on 22 February

Feb 19, 2019