tech2 News Staff

Redmi Note 7 is finally set to launch in India on 28 February at 12 noon at an event held in New Delhi. The phone has already been unveiled in China in January.

Now the company has put up a page on Flipkart teasing the launch of the phone. It doesn't give out the exact specifications of the phone, but as the smartphone has already been released in China, the specifications and design aren't a secret.

There is also a page created on the Mi website with the countdown to the launch.

Both the pages have the notify option.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has also been on the rumour mill for quite sometime now, but there is no official launch date given out yet.

Redmi Note 7 Specifications

The phone arguably offers some of the best features for its price including a 48 MP primary camera, glass-encased body and a tall 6.3-inch display.

Redmi Note 7 was launched in China for a price starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs 10,000) for the 3 GB RAM. The budget-friendly smartphone sports dual camera array at the back comprising of a 48 MP + 5 MP setup. It has a 13 MP front-facing AI enabled camera for shooting selfies.

The 6.3-inch display on the phone has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 450 nits of brightness.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that can handle day-to-day tasks with ease. Redmi Note 7 packs a big 4,000 mAh battery and support Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 technology.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.