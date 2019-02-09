Saturday, February 09, 2019 Back to
Redmi Note 7 to launch in India soon, could be priced starting at Rs 9,999

Redmi, being a budget-friendly smartphone, packs in a surprisingly large 48 MP dual camera.

tech2 News Staff Feb 09, 2019 10:35:58 IST

The Redmi Note series is one of the most successfull smartphone series in the country without a shadow of a doubt. Recently the Redmi Note 7 was made available in China and it is quite likely that the phone is making its way to Indian markets quite soon. This will be the first smartphone to come to India under the seperate Redmi brand which got seperated from parent company Xioami.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. Image: Twitter

The Redmi Note 7 is expected to be priced around Rs 9,999 which would pit it against the likes of the recently launched Samsung M-series phones. Along with that the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is also a competitor to the device. We can also expect Xiaomi to launch a Pro model of the device as it did with the Redmi Note 5 series last year.

The specs of the device have already been made available after its launch in China. Redmi, being a budget-friendly smartphone, packs in a surprisingly large 48 MP dual camera (Samsung GM1 sensor) with an f/1.8 lens. The secondary camera has a 5 MP sensor. The dual-camera setup is 'AI enabled.'

For the selfie camera, the phone features a 13 MP camera with AI features and a portrait mode.

The phone comes with a 6.3-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 450 nits of brightness. It also sports a waterdrop notch and thin bezels on the front.

This Little King Kong is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC, generally found on mid-range devices, and packs in a 4,000 mAh battery.

The phone offers a Type-C USB charging option at the bottom frame and also comes with support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0. Redmi Note 7 also has a headphone jack.

