Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 get price cut up to Rs 1,000

Redmi 7 is getting a price cut of Rs 1,000 on both of its storage variants.


tech2 News StaffAug 20, 2019 10:10:29 IST

Redmi is reportedly going to launch its Redmi Note 8 and a Smart TV on 29 August. Before this official launch, the brand is giving a price cut to some of its budget-friendly smartphones. These smartphones include the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review), Redmi 7 (Review), Redmi Y3's (Review) and Redmi 7S, and they are getting a price cut of up to Rs 1,000. These price cuts are effective from today on the company website.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

This smartphone was launched in three storage variants. The 6 GB + 64 GB variant, which was launched at a price of Rs 15,999, is now available at 14,999. Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor. A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back are present. The Note 7 Pro was also the first phone to feature a Type-C USB port in the Redmi series.

The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S was launched in two variants 3 GB + 32 GB priced at Rs 10,999 and 4 GB + 64 GB variant priced at Rs 12,999. Both variants are getting a price drop of Rs 1,000 and are available at a price of Rs 9,999 and 11,999 respectively.

Redmi Note 7S features 6.3-inch Full HD+ and a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with a Dot Notch Display. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, on the front and rear. On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with a 13 MP selfie camera and 48 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera that features PDAF and EIS. Both the rear camera and front camera support an AI Portrait Mode.

The Redmi Note 7S runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 clocked at 2.2 GHz. It comes with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh with type-C and Quick Charge 4 support.

Redmi 7

Redmi 7 (Review) was launched in two storage variants. The 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant was priced at Rs 7,999, and the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model was priced Rs 8,999. Now the two smartphones are selling at a price point of Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,499 respectively.

Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D glass and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, but it is accompanied with lesser RAM. For photography, the Redmi 7 will sport an 8 MP selfie sensor, and a dual-camera at the back with a 12 MP and a 2 MP sensor combination.

Redmi Y3

Redmi Y3's (Review) 3 GB + 32 GB storage variant that is now selling at Rs 8,999 was originally priced at Rs 9,999. Redmi Y3 features a 6.26-inch notched display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It has an HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

Under the hood, the Redmi Y3 is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with Andreno 506 GPU, along with options for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Running the device is the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10, and a 4,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone.

For optics, the Redmi Y3 sports 32 MP front sensor, the highlight of the device. The front sensor comes with Electronic Image Stabilisation, auto HDR, and an AI portrait mode.

At the rear, the Redmi Y3 has a dual-camera setup, with a 12 MP + 2 MP camera sensor, of which the 12 MP one has a PDAF lens, and the 2 MP camera comes with a depth sensor.

