tech2 News Staff

The Redmi Note 7 is set to come to India on 28 February and the Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to launch in China in a few days.

Recently, a Weibo post by company CEO Lu Weibing stated the Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor instead of the Samsung sensor seen on the Redmi Note 7.

Now ahead of the launch, the entire spec list of the device has been spotted on TENAA. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.3-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

As per a report in My Smart Price, the listing shows the Redmi Note 7 to be an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. As per previous rumours, the smartphone is expected to come with the Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675 chipset as opposed to the Snapdragon 660 chipset seen on the Redmi Note 7.

Redmi Note 7 has already been launched in China.

The smartphone might come in three different memory options — 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The TENAA listing also confirms memory expansion up to 256 GB with a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 7 Pro might feature a dual-camera setup with a 48 MP main sensor and a 13 MP secondary sensor.

The listing also shows the phone to be packed with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster and Android Pie-based MIUI 10. Also, the phone is said to pack in a 3,900 mAh battery pack.

If the report stands true, then the buyers would have a wide range of colours to choose from. The handset might be made available in a total of 8 colours at launch — Black, Red, Blue, Pink, White, Green, Purple and Gray.

