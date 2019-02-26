Tuesday, February 26, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 7 Pro gets listed on TENAA with 6.3-inch display, 3,900 mAh battery

Redmi Note 7 Pro might come in three different memory options with a microSD slot for up to 256 GB.

tech2 News Staff Feb 26, 2019 21:02:36 IST

The Redmi Note 7 is set to come to India on 28 February and the Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to launch in China in a few days.

Recently, a Weibo post by company CEO Lu Weibing stated the Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor instead of the Samsung sensor seen on the Redmi Note 7.

Now ahead of the launch, the entire spec list of the device has been spotted on TENAA. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.3-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

As per a report in My Smart Price, the listing shows the Redmi Note 7 to be an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. As per previous rumours, the smartphone is expected to come with the Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675 chipset as opposed to the Snapdragon 660 chipset seen on the Redmi Note 7.

Redmi Note 7. Image: Flipkart

Redmi Note 7. Image: Flipkart

Redmi Note 7 has already been launched in China.

The smartphone might come in three different memory options  3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The TENAA listing also confirms memory expansion up to 256 GB with a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 7 Pro might feature a dual-camera setup with a 48 MP main sensor and a 13 MP secondary sensor.

The listing also shows the phone to be packed with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster and Android Pie-based MIUI 10. Also, the phone is said to pack in a 3,900 mAh battery pack.

If the report stands true, then the buyers would have a wide range of colours to choose from. The handset might be made available in a total of 8 colours at launch  Black, Red, Blue, Pink, White, Green, Purple and Gray.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Foldable smartphones, Nokia penta-camera phone, 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable smartphones, Nokia penta-camera phone, 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019

Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019
Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control
Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

also see

Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 with 48 MP rear camera teased on Flipkart ahead of launch

Feb 19, 2019

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch in China next week with 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor

Feb 22, 2019

Redmi

Redmi Note 7 rumoured to launch in India alongside Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go

Feb 26, 2019

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro might offer up to 18W fast charging, may come with a UD scanner

Feb 19, 2019

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 India launch date finally revealed, to debut on 28 February

Feb 14, 2019

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 India launch reportedly postponed to March, expected to cost around Rs 10,000

Feb 12, 2019

science

Forest Fire

Bandipur fire was an act of vandalism: How will the forest, wildlife recover from it?

Feb 26, 2019

Sentience

Many animals are self-aware, so maybe its time researchers quit codenaming them

Feb 26, 2019

Health Care

Life Science startups in India are plagued with funding challenges, new report finds

Feb 26, 2019

Space Race

UAE to send its first astronauts to the space station in Sept, colonize Mars by 2117

Feb 26, 2019